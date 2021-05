HOUMA - Crews are now working to recover the capsized Seacor Power lift boat from the Gulf of Mexico after draining it of more than 20,000 gallons of diesel fuel. NOLA.com reports the U.S. Coast Guard plans to refloat the vessel after salvage crews remove debris from the site. Crews drilled holes into the ship's fuel tanks and used a hose to transfer the diesel to portable tanks. Over 4,500 gallons of hydraulic fluid is still on Seacor Power and is set to be removed once the ship is raised.