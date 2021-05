COVID-19 took the world by surprise, forcing even the most prepared countries to reexamine their ability to respond to pandemic threats. As the first waves of COVID-19 were sweeping the globe, world leaders gathered for the World Health Assembly in May of last year. It was there, at the annual meeting of the world’s health leaders, that sweeping reviews were called for — of everything from global health security policies and systems to the role of the World Health Organization and the performance of its Emergencies Programme in particular. Ahead of the World Health Assembly this year, three reports were issued to identify gaps in the global pandemic response and to propose collective solutions to shore up preparedness for the next global health threat.