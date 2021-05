Payment network provider Flexa has grown its crypto acceptance service to encompass different plug-ins that let retailers take crypto through their eCommerce retail channels instantly, according to an press release. “We've dramatically expanded the reach of Flexa-powered payments, enabling instant, affordable payment acceptance for virtually any merchant with an online storefront,” Flexa Co-Founder and CEO Tyler Spalding said in the release. Following the rollout of Flexa more than two years ago as “the first ever digital currency payment option” for physical retail, Spalding said, the firm has grown to support over 41,000 merchant locations throughout the United States.