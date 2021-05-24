newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Soccer-Irresistible Inter, Juventus decline: How the Serie A season unfolded

By Syndicated Content
wtvbam.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROME (Reuters) – A Serie A season like no other heralded a changing of the guard at the top of Italian football. In his second year in charge of Inter Milan, Antonio Conte masterminded a superb league campaign that ended his club’s 11-year wait for the title. In doing so,...

wtvbam.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stefano Pioli
Person
Filippo Inzaghi
Person
Jose Mourinho
Person
Antonio Conte
Person
Gennaro Gattuso
Person
Andrea Pirlo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juventus#Italian Football#Turin#The Serie A Season#Reuters#Inter Inter#Ac Milan#The Champions League#Atalanta#Serie A#Crotone#Parma#Serie B#Milan Derby#Soccer Irresistible Inter#Irresistible Inter Inter#Porto#Top Four Fireworks Milan#Midtable Hellas Verona#Italian Cup
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
News Break
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
Place
Rome, IT
Related
Soccerfutaa.com

🔑 Five key performers who took Inter to Serie A glory this season

Antonio Conte's impact at Inter Milan has been undeniable, with the Nerazzurri running away with this season's Serie A title and there are four matches to spare. Inter's first Scudetto triumph since 2010 has been built on attacking excellence, but goals from sources other than the strikers have been a vital cog in the winning machine. Here are five standout performers from a title-winning campaign, starting with the man between the sticks.
Premier Leaguesoccergator.io

Spurs hold ‘fruitful and interesting’ talks with Antonio Conte

Tottenham Hotspur have held ‘fruitful and interesting’ talks with Antonio Conte about the Spurs coaching position, according to Corriere dello Sport. The Italian boss is hot property after leading Inter Milan to the club’s first Scudetto in more than a decade. Conte revealed that coaching Spurs proposes a ‘stimulating challenge’...
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

The Pirlo DISASTER: Rookie coach is a dead man walking after embarrassing defeat to AC Milan... missing out on Champions League will cost Juventus £78MILLION and star man Cristiano Ronaldo has ZERO interest in Europa League football next year!

The Andrea Pirlo experiment is close to being shut down after the rookie coach suffered another damaging defeat in Juventus' pursuit of Champions League football. Pirlo, a playing legend in Italy, showed his tactical naivety in a 3-0 defeat to AC Milan, which leaves top-four qualification out of Juventus' hands with three games remaining.
Premier Leaguesportslens.com

Tottenham Hotspur have approached Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte

Tottenham Hotspur have approached Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte over becoming their permanent boss this summer, according to Corriere dello Sport. The Italian outlet claimed that talks took place last month after Jose Mourinho was sacked, and both parties discussed Spurs’ current squad and potential reinforcements needed for next season.
SoccerRealGM

Inter & Antonio Conte's Modern, Rehearsed Football Unlock Serie A

After all the conflict and noise - the demanding nature of the club, the financial fallout from this past year, AC Milan’s lead early in the domestic season - Inter officially clinched the Serie A title on an anti-climactic whimper with four matches left in the season. The lack of drama signaled their dominance, up double-digits on second place Atalanta. With the club’s infamous (and romanticized) traits skewing towards the dramatics, it was said that only a manager with a strong personality could tame the theatrics. Hence their last league title in 2010 under Jose Mourinho, whose gravitational pull made the pieces fall in line. Armed with his singular method that invites as much conflict as it does support, the 51-year-old Antonio Conte has now won league titles with three different clubs.
Soccerfubo.tv

How Antonio Conte made Inter champions again and gave fans their club back

Sunday saw Inter confirmed as Italian champions for the first time in 11 years, completing a remarkable turnaround for the Nerazzurri under Antonio Conte. The sight of 30,000 Inter fans in front of the iconic Duomo di Milano on Sunday hinted at the scale of what Antonio Conte and his team had achieved. Not for 11 years, since the days of Jose Mourinho, had the Nerazzurri been Italian champions. They’d sat on the sidelines as Juventus dominated Serie A for nine straight seasons. Now, though, the stranglehold has been broken.
Premier Leaguegivemesport.com

Tottenham's next manager: Spurs contact former Premier League boss

Tottenham have made contact with Antonio Conte about taking over as their new manager next season, according to Corriere dello Sport via Sempre Inter. What's the latest news on Tottenham's manager search?. Spurs' search for their next manager remains a hot topic, and some intriguing developments have been reported recently.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Inter Milan fullback Hakimi: Conte to me he was close to Real Madrid move

Inter Milan fullback Achraf Hakimi has revealed Antonio Conte told him he was close to joining Real Madrid. The pair are now celebrating winning the Scudetto this week. “Inter have created a great project to win this championship and I'm very proud to have been able to help make the history of the club," Hakimi told Onda Cero.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Antonio Conte's rivalry with Jose Mourinho was 'blown out of proportion' in the Premier League - despite 'taunts' and 'not pleasant words', claims his former assistant... as they get set to be reunited in opposing dugouts next season in Serie A

Antonio Conte's former assistant admits the Italian's rivalry with Jose Mourinho has been 'blown out of proportion' despite 'not pleasant words' being thrown by the managers. Mourinho was appointed as the new Roma manager on Tuesday and will take over the Giallorossi from the start of next season, with the aim of overthrowing Conte's Inter Milan from the top of Serie A after they were crowned champions last week.