Vale S.A., one of the largest mining companies in the world, said this week that it selected Nextracker to supply its bifacially optimized smart solar trackers for the Sol de Cerrado solar project in Minas Gerais, Brazil. The 766-MWp solar complex, which will be one of the largest in Brazil, will help power Vale’s mining operations in the Jaíba area of Minas Gerais and will be interconnected to the regional transmission grid.