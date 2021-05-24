newsbreak-logo
Bills' player development shows 'best version of yourself' is more than words

By Jay Skurski
Buffalo News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is Part 4 of a project looking at why the Buffalo Bills are winning and ascending toward championship level and why the Sabres are losing and have equaled the longest playoff drought in NHL history, even though both franchises are owned by the same people. Here, we look at how player development decisions have led to the Bills' ascent.

