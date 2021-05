As the description indicates, to obtain this trophy you will have to shoot 5 crows in mid-flight (it does not work if they are on the ground). There are a number of opportunities to do that, the first of which will come as soon as you place the Maiden and Demon Crests on the Village's door, and you're on your way to the Castle; other alternatives will be presented just before the Garden Beneviento, at the cemetery during your second visit to the Village, and on the way to Otto's mill.