You'd think that the grocery store shortages would be long gone by now. But no ... they never completely went away. Only the missing items have changed. My neighbor and I laugh and compare notes about "the toilet paper of the month," recalling the long period when getting name-brand toilet paper was impossible around here. At this point, the missing item is a type of soup, which has been gone for nearly four weeks. A particular flavor of baked beans, gone. No-salt canned green beans, vanished. Jasmine rice, steel-cut oatmeal, low-sodium tuna ... no more. Even the tags are missing from store shelves in all three shopping locations here, and managers can't order them.