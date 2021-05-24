America deserves the facts about the Capitol attack, whether Republicans like it or not
From Donald Trump on down, Republicans are increasingly opposed to investigating the Jan. 6 riot. Democrats must find the truth with or without them. It makes no sense to expect congressional Republicans to be willing partners in any effort to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol attack that the FBI has labeled domestic terrorism. Their former president's partisans stormed the building, and they themselves are trying to erase history.www.milforddailynews.com