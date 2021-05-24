A Level Playing Field

I was discussing Texas whiskeys with Matt the other day and he asked “Was Texas known for making whiskey a century ago?” My answer was “No, not nationally.” This led to a discussion as to why they are doing so well today, but not before Prohibition. The same question could be asked about many other states, as well as Texas. I thought I would look back at what has changed in the 21st century that has allowed so many distilleries across the nation to make good whiskey today.