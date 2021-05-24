newsbreak-logo
Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds 'to marry next summer'

Boris Johnson and his fiancee Carrie Symonds (PA Archive)

Boris Johnson and his fiancee Carrie Symonds are to “celebrate their wedding” in summer next year, it has been reported.

The couple have sent save-the-date cards to family and friends for an event on Saturday July 30 2022, according to The Sun.

The paper said details of where they will marry remained a secret.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HWoiD_0a91TWo000
Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds (PA Wire)

Downing Street and aides to the Prime Minister declined to comment on the report.

The couple announced their engagement – together with the news that they were expecting their first child – in February last year.

The paper suggested they had delayed the wedding until 2022 to ensure it was not disrupted by Covid restrictions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ISA2A_0a91TWo000
The pair have a dog, Dilyn (PA Wire)

Currently, a maximum of 30 people are allowed to attend a ceremony or reception in England.

In Wales, wedding receptions can have up to 30 people indoors and 50 people outdoors, a limit of 50 applies in Scotland to weddings and receptions and there is no limit on the numbers in Northern Ireland for ceremonies – venues must decide how many people they can safely welcome – but receptions are not currently permitted.

It will be Mr Johnson’s third marriage, having finalised his divorce from his second wife Marina Wheeler in 2020.

He and Ms Symonds have a son, named Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson in a tribute to their grandfathers and the doctors who helped save Mr Johnson’s life when he was in hospital with Covid-19.

Born in April 2020, Wilfred was the third baby born to a serving prime minister in recent history.

Mr Johnson and Ms Symonds also have a dog, Dilyn.

