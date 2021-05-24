newsbreak-logo
The Brazilian photographer capturing Black queer joy in Rio’s favelas

Vice
Cover picture for the article“Can you hear the chicken?” Brazilian photographer Rodrigo Oliveira asks over Zoom with a smirk. He’s in his childhood home in Barra de Guaratiba, a seaside suburb of Rio de Janeiro about 30 miles to the west of the city. The chicken crowing in the background comes as little surprise: Rodrigo’s rural surroundings often serve as the backdrop of his moving and tender portraits of Black queer folx. It’s the perfect setting for an artist interested in life on the peripheries of geography, race and sexuality.

