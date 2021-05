Police have begun digging up the cellar of a cafe where the body of a suspected victim of serial killer Fred West could be buried.Officers were seen carrying power drills and shovels into The Clean Plate in Gloucester city centre on Wednesday morning as excavation work began.Investigators are hunting for 15-year-old Mary Bastholm, who went missing in the city on 6 January 1968.The teenager worked as a waitress at the Southgate Street cafe, where West is thought to have been a regular.The police probe began after a TV production company showed detectives a photo taken at the scene of what...