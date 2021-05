(Do you want to make an impact with your content? Interested in writing Movie or Politics or General stories? contact us at [email protected]) Narasapuram MP Raghurama Krishnamaraju’s lawyer sent contempt of court notices to the Guntur Urban SP on learning that he had ordered the escort to bring Raghurama immediately after his discharge. MP Raghurama Krishnamaraju was released on bail as per the orders of the Supreme Court. However, the court directed him to submit the bonds within ten days of his release.