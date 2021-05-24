O’Mara calls for end to federal unemployment benefit in new bill
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Is there a labor shortage in New York State? One lawmaker says yes. State Senator Tom O’Mara is co-sponsoring a bill, which he says would address what he’s calling a severe labor shortage. O’Mara’s bill calls for an end to the 300 dollars a week supplemental unemployment benefit, which was included in the American Rescue Plan. That extra 300 dollars, an addition to state unemployment insurance, is set to end in September.whcuradio.com