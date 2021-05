— Mom A. The short answer is yes, subject to certain restrictions. 529 plans are a great way to save for college because of the tax-free growth. Distributions from 529 college savings plans can be used tax-free to pay for qualified expenses if the study program at the foreign institution is eligible for credit at the student’s U.S. home institution, and if the foreign institution is eligible for Title IV federal student aid, said Matthew DeFelice, a certified financial planner with U.S. Financial Services in Fairfield.