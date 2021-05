Originally published on RMI.org. With the promise of vaccines curtailing the spread of COVID, states and economies are beginning to open up again, and we find ourselves getting back not only the good but also some of the negative aspects of pre-pandemic life. Businesses are powering back up, and cars and trucks are roaring down our streets again. As they do, the crisp, fresh air and sparkling blue skies that even city-dwellers experienced over the last year are increasingly being replaced with haze, grime, and invisible pollutants.