Picture Perfect

On Monday June 7, 2021, Rockbund Art Museum (RAM), Shanghai, is delighted to launch its brand-new digital platform RAM+. Ten years since their first collaboration, RAM is honored to once again invite the internationally acclaimed artist Cai Guo-Qiang, who curated RAM’s inaugural exhibition in 2010, to mark this new milestone of the museum’s development. On the occasion of RAM’s 10th anniversary, Cai has created his first Non-Fungible Token (NFT) project Transient Eternity—101 Ignitions of Gunpowder Paintings. The artworks will be on view from June 7–July 7, 2021 at TR Lab (trlab.io), a platform partnering with RAM in the discovery of NFT art from the world’s leading artists.