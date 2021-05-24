If your kids love adventure and fun waterparks you can’t miss Pamookkoo during your stay in Phuket. The Lost World themed resort is opened by Thailand’s Beyond Resorts and features a variety of rooms and family rooms at their comfortable and welcoming property. Our family loved the safari style entrance and grand view of the epic four story water slide. Our cozy family room was ideal for our two children with a fun bunk bed and spacious private terrace. Food was delicious at all the venues and very child friendly with both Thai and Western options depending on your family’s preferences. We loved relaxed dinners at Boottata Bar and delving into juicy burgers and cheesy fries beside the pool. The highlight of the resort is undoubtably their water park which incorporates a splash playground for younger children and bigger slides for the brave. Their four storey water slide was a true adrenaline rush and our kids couldn’t resist going down multiple times a day. You’ll find plenty of space to relax and swim around the gigantic pool and there was never a shortage of comfortable sun loungers. If you happen to need a break from the sun, they also have a fully equipped, interactive kids club which spans over two floors and features ball pits, video games, table tennis, a plethora of toys, and even bunks for napping. You are just across the street from Kata Beach if you feel like building sand castles or a surf session and there’s plenty of delicious Thai street food available on the front step. For a fun filled and vibrant family getaway and picture perfect Kata Beach, choose Pamookkoo for your next stay.