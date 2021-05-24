newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Design

Picture Perfect

By M. Linda Lee
towncarolina.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnything is frameable,” asserts Amanda Bennett. She should know. As the owner of Bennetts’ Frame & Art Gallery on Laurens Road, she has put molding around a mind-boggling array of items from paintings and mirrors to baseballs and christening gowns. Her most memorable framing job? “That has to be the...

towncarolina.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amanda Bennett
Person
Monet
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Creativity#Picture Perfect#Interior Decorating#Home Decorating#Interior Design#Creative Artists#Winthrop University#Frame#Custom Framing#Christening Gowns#Fabric#Mind#Friends#Trays#Things#Molding#Dryer Lint#Baseballs#Time#Laurens Road
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Arts
News Break
Design
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
Photographygeneralaviationnews.com

Picture of the Day: Off to play

Terry Hayes submitted this photo and note: “Chris Zinger’s Cessna 182 taking off from Calaveras County Airport heading to the lake.”. Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via this form. All photos sent in for Picture of the Day...
Books & LiteraturePublishers Weekly

Book Buzz: Picture Books

Something Had to Be Done: Spotlight on Ryan T. Higgins. Bestselling author and illustrator Ryan T. Higgins is going to have a busy September. As summer turns to fall, Higgins will be publishing two picture books with Disney Hyperion: Norman Didn’t Do It!: (Yes, He Did) and Thanks for Nothing: A Little Bruce Book.
Fort Worth, TXPosted by
CandysDirt

Picture Perfect Penthouse in Montgomery Plaza is a Lesson in Lacquer

It’s a rather rare event when a stunning penthouse apartment on two levels in Fort Worth’s signature Montgomery Plaza Building comes on the market. In fact, this spectacular unit with nearly 360-degree views has had only had one pair of owners. In 2019, Fort Worth designer, Holly Lydick completed a meticulous and extravagant year-long renovation of the nearly 3,500-square-foot apartment with three bedrooms and three-and-one-half baths.
Photographygeneralaviationnews.com

Picture of the Day: The skies of Morelos

Alan Anaya submitted this photo and note: “It was the first time I had seen a Piper Cub J-3 flying. And I did not want to miss the opportunity to take a photo of him. I thank Jorge Cordero for inviting me to see him fly in Morelos, Mexico.”. Would...
Public HealthPosted by
FOX26

GALLERY: Monet's gardens reopening, a picture-perfect pandemic tonic

GIVERNY, France (AP) — Beneath the scudding clouds and amid the luscious blooms, the gardeners tend the flowerbeds that were the pride and joy of impressionist painter Claude Monet, with pink and white striped tulips, diaphanous peonies, sky-blue forget-me-nots and myriad other flowers together creating a living art work. The...
Home & GardenTampa Bay News Wire

The Creativity in Rugs Designing Reflects the Fine Art

Fine art is a vast field in which a lot of people are working globally. Various prominent brands produce unique patterns and designs which entice consumers to buy spontaneously. They hire creative designers who make the perfect color combination rugs and adorable designs and patterns. These creative designers are behind these brands.
Simi Valley, CAsimivalleyacorn.com

Simi Valley in pictures

The Simi Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visit Simi Valley selected winners for its Best of Simi Valley Photo Contest. Monica Kurzal won first prize; Justin Bell received second prize; and Debora Suterkoz, third prize. They were awarded gift certificates from local businesses. Over 300 submissions were received from Simi...
RestaurantsPosted by
Only In New Hampshire

For A Picture-Perfect New Hampshire Night Out Head To This 450 Seat Restaurant And Performance Venue

While we love finding new things to do, we admit that there isn’t always time to get out to enjoy the food and culture that New Hampshire has to offer. When we do take a break from busy schedules for a night out, we like to make sure we’re maximizing our time. And that’s why […] The post For A Picture-Perfect New Hampshire Night Out Head To This 450 Seat Restaurant And Performance Venue appeared first on Only In Your State.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Amomama

Bride Bullies Girl with a Speech Impediment then Discovers Who She Is – Story of the Day

A woman came to a small town to meet her fiancée's family, but her encounter with a girl with a speech impediment ends up ruining her life. Sharon Messing was on top of the world. She was about to marry the man of her dreams, and achieve the kind of lifestyle she could only have dreamed of as a young girl growing up on the wrong side of the tracks in a small town.
Museumse-flux.com

Rockbund Art Museum

On Monday June 7, 2021, Rockbund Art Museum (RAM), Shanghai, is delighted to launch its brand-new digital platform RAM+. Ten years since their first collaboration, RAM is honored to once again invite the internationally acclaimed artist Cai Guo-Qiang, who curated RAM’s inaugural exhibition in 2010, to mark this new milestone of the museum’s development. On the occasion of RAM’s 10th anniversary, Cai has created his first Non-Fungible Token (NFT) project Transient Eternity—101 Ignitions of Gunpowder Paintings. The artworks will be on view from June 7–July 7, 2021 at TR Lab (trlab.io), a platform partnering with RAM in the discovery of NFT art from the world’s leading artists.
DesignDesign Week

Design inspiration: the best projects from May

Some of our favourite projects this month include illustrations for poet Thomas Hardy and a colourful basketball court in Canary Wharf. Leeds Year of Culture 2023 identity, by Peter & Paul. Leeds has announced a year of culture to celebrate the city’s creativity, which will run throughout 2023. 12 events...
Beauty & FashionDezeen

Yinka Ilori 3D prints Canary Wharf basketball court in rainbow colours

Local designer Yinka Ilori has created vibrant patterns for the first public basketball court in Canary Wharf, London's financial district, which features a 3D-printed floor. The half-sized court is squeezed into a small lot in Bank Street Park and designed for three-a-side basketball, which sees both teams shoot into a single hoop.
New York City, NYdowntownmagazinenyc.com

ART AND CRAFT

Eschew the production line and choose a one-of-a-kind piece to tie your room together. Poltrona Frau revisits the iconic Kyoto table designed by Gianfranco Frattini in 1974. The elegance of Japanese design blends with the rich and tactile qualities of solid wood. The table is crafted with precision dovetail joints, making the craft part of the decorative appeal.
Apparelquiltingdaily.com

Artist’s Apron Pattern Download

Make this quick and easy apron by combining fabric with a purchased dishtowel – or new old stock from a vintage collection – stylish and fun!. Sharon Holland has designed a fun and easy to make apron, published in International Quilt Festival: Quilt Scene 2015. Super simple and perfect for the chef on your list…this classic is updated with pockets and binding in coordinating fabric from the Sketchbook collection.
Visual ArtPrint Magazine

The National Gallery of Art’s Branding System By Michael Gericke and Michael Bierut Is Frame Worthy

Pentagram partners Michael Gericke and Michael Bierut have created the new stunningly colorful visual identity for The National Gallery of Art in Washington DC. The goal of the branding identity was to create a system that would beautifully reflect the vibrant and diverse projects within the gallery's walls. The energy is seen through the thoughtful color pairings and through the one-of-a-kind typographical system that was created as a nod to the incised inscriptions on the side of the gallery’s building.
Museumsdesignboom.com

'memphis: 40 years of kitsch and elegance' exhibition at vitra design museum

Until january 23, 2022, the vitra design museum gallery presents ‘memphis: 40 years of kitsch and elegance’. the exhibition celebrates the fortieth anniversary of the memphis group’s foundation through its creations, presenting furniture, lamps, bowls, drawings, sketches, and photographs that give insight into its playful universe. exhibits include works by members such as ettore sottsass, michele de lucchi, martine bedin, michael graves, barbara radice, peter shire, nathalie du pasquier, and shiro kuramata.
Posted by
Hungry Hong Kong

Pamookkoo Resort Phuket: A fun filled and vibrant family getaway on picture perfect Kata Beach

If your kids love adventure and fun waterparks you can’t miss Pamookkoo during your stay in Phuket. The Lost World themed resort is opened by Thailand’s Beyond Resorts and features a variety of rooms and family rooms at their comfortable and welcoming property. Our family loved the safari style entrance and grand view of the epic four story water slide. Our cozy family room was ideal for our two children with a fun bunk bed and spacious private terrace. Food was delicious at all the venues and very child friendly with both Thai and Western options depending on your family’s preferences. We loved relaxed dinners at Boottata Bar and delving into juicy burgers and cheesy fries beside the pool. &nbsp;The highlight of the resort is undoubtably their water park which incorporates a splash playground for younger children and bigger slides for the brave. Their four storey water slide was a true adrenaline rush and our kids couldn’t resist going down multiple times a day. You’ll find plenty of space to relax and swim around the gigantic pool and there was never a shortage of comfortable sun loungers. If you happen to need a break from the sun, they also have a fully equipped, interactive kids club which spans over two floors and features ball pits, video games, table tennis, a plethora of toys, and even bunks for napping. You are just across the street from Kata Beach if you feel like building sand castles or a surf session and there’s plenty of delicious Thai street food available on the front step. For a fun filled and vibrant family getaway and picture perfect Kata Beach, choose Pamookkoo for your next stay.