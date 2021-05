CHICAGO (PRWEB) May 26, 2021. Following a year of significant change in the commercial real estate industry, including increased awareness of the link between indoor environment and occupant health and wellness, Riverside Investment & Development (Riverside) and Cohesion are working together to create a solution. They are offering the next frontier for technological innovation through building infrastructure that ensures the cleanest air and provides occupants transparency via continuous monitoring to help keep them safe. This is critical not only for the future of commercial real estate, but especially as millions return back to their offices beginning in the near term.