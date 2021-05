After attending a special preview of LEGOLAND New York I was simply blown away by several surprising details that bring the theme park experience to a whole new level. I've been to all of the big theme parks and thought I've seen it all, but that all changed after visiting LEGOLAND New York in Goshen. The 150-acre theme park in the Hudson Valley isn't even fully open yet, but if what I saw is any indication, visitors are in for a real treat when they visit the world's largest LEGOLAND park.