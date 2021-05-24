newsbreak-logo
Meridian, MS

Temperatures stay warm on our Monday

By Andrew Samet
WTOK-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! Temperatures are in the low-60s to begin our day on Monday. There is a chance of patchy fog in spots through 8 a.m. We look to see partly cloudy skies on our Monday with highs in the upper-80s to low-90s. An area of high pressure will help keep us dry on Monday and Tuesday. We’ll see mostly sunny skies on our Tuesday with highs in the low-90s.

