Temperatures stay warm on our Monday

Effective: 2021-05-04 15:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This is an EXTREMELY DANGEROUS SITUATION with tornado like wind speeds expected. Mobile homes and high profile vehicles are especially susceptible to winds of this magnitude and may be overturned. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This storm has the potential to cause serious injury and significant property damage. Target Area: Lauderdale A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR LAUDERDALE COUNTY At 345 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Nellieburg, or near Meridian, moving east at 70 mph. This is a very dangerous storm. HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely. This severe storm will be near Meridian around 350 PM CDT. Marion and Zero around 355 PM CDT. Toomsuba around 400 PM CDT. Kewanee and Alamucha around 405 PM CDT. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for east central Mississippi. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...80MPH