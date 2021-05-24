Space sci-fi drone sim Duskers hits five years, dev talks sales and returns to indie

It takes months of practice before driving a car becomes second nature, and that’s a chunk of machinery that’s about as ubiquitous as it gets. Ignoring stick shift for the moment, the controls are so standardized that even the greenest student has an idea of how to make it go before sitting in the driver’s seat. Right pedal go, left pedal stop, rotate the giant round bit to not fly off the road. Simple, right? Now imagine having no cultural introduction to the vehicle and instead of something ranging in size between a glorified go-kart and SUV it’s a giant lumbering behemoth of a mech, and you need to learn it on the fly. A Rogue Escape is an upcoming VR remake of 2019’s Nauticrawl, which was two games in one. The first part was learning what on earth all these buttons and levers do while the second was to become a good enough driver to pilot the mech to freedom through the hostile world represented on the radar screen. It was a great idea hampered by awkward controls, but being able to look around freely and just reach out to grab, press, or flip whatever switch catches your eye promises to clear that issue right up.