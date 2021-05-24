newsbreak-logo
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Are Back Together?

By Pulse of Radio
1063thegroove.com
 4 days ago

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner are back together, but in an open relationship, TMZ reports. Sources say that the two broke up in late 2019, with Scott enjoying the single life, but still wanting Jenner and the family life back too. It seems they’re walking the line between single and...

Beauty & FashionRochester Sentinel

Kylie Jenner working on swimwear collection

Kylie Jenner is working on a swimwear collection. The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star appears to be formulating plans for a new clothing collection after she filed legal documents to trademark the terms "Kylie Swim" and "Kylie Swim by Kylie Jenner".
CelebritiesPosted by
Vice

Travis Scott Is Sick of Brands and So Are We

It should come as no surprise that Adweek’s Creator Visionary of the Year is Travis Scott. The man is a walking brand, even if the thought of being one is enough to make him cringe. “I don’t like words like ‘branding’ and ‘marketing,’” he told the magazine. It’s not worth getting hung up on semantics, but there are few artists who can slap their name and face on a product and incite pandemonium as well as Scott can.
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Kylie Jenner: I want my daughter to take over Kylie Cosmetics

Kylie Jenner wants her daughter to run Kylie Cosmetics one day. The 23-year-old reality star is hoping to pass her business ventures down to her three-year-old daughter Stormi – whom she has with Travis Scott – when she’s older, as she hailed the tot as her “legacy”. She said: “Stormi...
Music1051thebounce.com

Travis Scott Upsets Fans By Making Concert Tickets Start At $300

Travis Scott fans are not feeling the prices for the rapper’s Astroworld Festival this year and they’re making it known via social media. Yesterday, tickets for Travis Scott’s third annual Astroworld Festival went on sale at 10:00 a.m. CT, nearly doubling from the $179 price point in 2019, XXL Magazine reports. This year, access to the event started at $300 plus $65 in fees for the two-day general admission tickets. The two-day Stargazing VIP passes were $725 plus a $69 fee and the top tier tickets, the two-day No Bystander VIP ticket, were $1,000 with a $78 fee. All tickets are currently sold out.
Musicthesource.com

Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival Sold Out In Under One Hour

Texas-born, GRAMMY Award-nominated, and multi-platinum hip-hop artist Travis Scott is excited to announce that his Astroworld Festival has fully sold out in under an hour with over 100,000 total guests scheduled to attend the weekend event this fall. The music festival is slated to return for a third year to NRG Park in Houston, Texas with an expanded two-day format on Friday, November 5 and Saturday, November 6.
Celebritieslaineygossip.com

A New (Better) Nicki Minaj is Coming

Imagine my delight Monday when Nicki Minaj signaled the end of what’s felt like the longest off-season of her career. It was just a couple pictures from a COVID-era, around the house photoshoot posted to Instagram. The caption read “FRIDAY”, which could have meant anything but we know means new music. We’re left with only the accompanying photos to search for clues as to what to expect from Nicki’s return. They’re both nearly-nude pics of her holding pink heart-shaped pillows, staring into the camera for one shot and covering her eyes with shades in another. Maybe a juxtaposition between love and hate? It’s clear Nicki loves Chanel. She’s wearing jewelry, seated atop a desk with fun-sized Chanel paraphernalia, and wearing diamond encrusted Chanel monogram Croc pins. Yes, on her Barbie-pink Crocs. We can’t hate on the Crocs though; she’s eight months postpartum in lockdown. Crocs have made a bit of a comeback since the pandemic started thanks to Bad Bunny, Ariana Grande, and Justin Bieber and now Nicki’s helping out too. Apparently, pink Crocs sales spiked by 4,900% in the hours following her post, crashing the Crocs site. Then, after a quick foam shoe frenzy, people moved on to anticipation for Friday’s new song. The Instagram post has over 4.5 million likes — already far eclipsing the first posts promoting the lead single from her previous album.
Celebritiesfoxbangor.com

Kylie Jenner Aims to Conquer Swimwear and Beach Gear Business

Kylie Jenner wants everyone in the pool this summer, provided they’re wearing a certain type of swimwear. Kylie filed legal docs to trademark “Kylie Swim” and “Kylie Swim by Kylie Jenner.”. It appears Kylie’s looking to market sunglasses, swim goggles, beach bags, swimwear, cover-ups, headwear, footwear and even towels and...
Beauty & Fashionhypebeast.com

Travis Scott Spotted in Upcoming Nike Air Max 1 "Cactus Jack" Release

Following some early news, we now have a look at Travis Scott wearing his upcoming. Air Max 1 “Cactus Jack” release. Spotted on the feet of La Flame, the colorway looks to be the leading mix of “Baroque Brown/Lemon Drop/Wheat/Chile Red” that stands in line with the color sensibility of Travis’ Nike collaborations. From images, we can see the signature reverse Swoosh logo, trail style webbing elements that pair nicely with the rope shoelaces and Cactus Jack branding flags at the rear. Reportedly priced at $160 USD, the Travis Scott x Nike Air Max 1 “Cactus Jack” is rumored to be releasing sometime this holiday season in five distinct colorways.
Beauty & FashionComplex

Travis Scott Will Be Honored by Parsons Design Benefit

Travis Scott’s reimagining of streetwear will be recognized by one of the most prestigious design schools in the world. Travis Scott is one of the creatives who will be honored at the 72nd annual Parsons Benefit hosted by The New School in New York. The benefit will be held on June 15 and the other honorees will include the chairman and CEO of Macy’s, Inc., Jeff Gennette, the former SVP of Apple Retail and former CEO of Burberry, Angela Ahrendts, designers Gabriela Hearst and Kerby Jean-Raymond, and artist Carrie Mae Weems.
ApparelSole Collector

Best Look Yet at Travis Scott's Nike Air Max 1 Collab

Nike has pulled out all of the stops for its 2021 Air Max Day celebrations, this time teasing a new collaboration with Travis Scott. Today, the brand shared a series of short videos on the SNKRS app dubbed “Bring the Future to Light” that cuts from scenes of the outdoors to Travis Scott in his home, which led to the reveal of the previously-unseen Cactus Jack x Nike Air Max 1.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
WWD

Andrew Stanleick Named CEO of Kylie Jenner’s and Kim Kardashian West’s Beauty Businesses

Kris Jenner, the ultimate momager, is stepping aside as chief executive officer of Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skincare. Coty Inc., which spent $600 million for 51 percent of the brands, revealed that Andrew Stanleick, executive vice president, Americas, will also become the global CEO of Kylie Jenner’s beauty business and oversee the management of Kim Kardashian West’s beauty brand. Coty paid $200 million for 20 percent of KKW Beauty in a deal that closed in January.
EntertainmentPosted by
Forbes

Twenty One Pilots, Post Malone, Travis Scott And Little Mix: The 5 Biggest Moves On The U.K. Singles Chart

No. 15 - Little Mix - “Confetti”. Following the release of a new version which features rapper Saweetie, Little Mix’s latest single “Confetti” doesn’t just hit a new high on the U.K. songs chart, it returns to the list in spectacular fashion. Last week, the track wasn’t present on the list, but this time around it’s back at No. 15, entering the top 20 for the first time.
FootballComplex

Adam Levine Asked Travis Scott for $35K Shoes to Perform at Super Bowl

The Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show was a big moment for sneaker fans, with Travis Scott debuting his own Air Jordan 6 and Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine wearing the rapper’s then-unreleased Air Jordan 1 on stage. But it turns out a different sneaker played a major role in that collaborative performance even happening.
ShoppingETOnline.com

Kylie Jenner's Minnie Mouse Waffle Maker Is Available on Amazon

Kylie Jenner's adorable Minnie Mouse waffle maker is available on Amazon! Ever since the mom of one shared the Disney-themed breakfast kitchenware on her Instagram Story, it's been on our shopping list. The 23-year-old star shared pics of the fuchsia pink waffle maker that boasts a graphic of Minnie Mouse...