Missing but not forgotten: Arika Hall's family seek to have her declared dead
Arika Hall's family crammed into attorney Mary Lou Sekula's home office in Louisville. Everyone was there, jammed in front of a laptop. Her mom, Renee Adams, and her husband, Bill, a Canton police detective. Her older sister, Ashley Collins. Her younger sister, Chloe. And Sekula, who represented the family for that virtual hearing (due to COVID-19 policies) Wednesday in front of Stark County Probate Judge Dixie Park.www.the-review.com