newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stark County, OH

Stark County-area schools hold 'Bus Stops Here' food drive

Alliance Review
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey didn’t form their traditional caravan, but local school bus drivers still made the trip to Akron to deliver hundreds of pounds of food for needy families. Drivers from 16 Stark County-area schools and the R.G. Drage Career Technical Center recently delivered a combined 17,991 pounds of donated food and $2,839 in monetary donations to the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank. The deliveries were the culmination of the "Hunger: The Bus Stops Here" food and fundraising drive that included school district members of the Stark County Educational Service Center.

www.the-review.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Canton, OH
Akron, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Society
Canton, OH
Education
City
Tuscarawas, OH
County
Stark County, OH
City
Canton, OH
City
Akron, OH
Local
Ohio Education
Akron, OH
Education
Canton, OH
Society
Stark County, OH
Education
City
Massillon, OH
City
Portage, OH
Stark County, OH
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drive#School Bus#School Districts#Charity#County Officials#School Meals#Lake District#School District Officials#The Ohio National Guard#Ne#Portage Summit#United Way#The Akron Canton Foodbank#Alliance#School District Members#Schools#Food Lake#Wayne Counties#Foodbank Officials#Food Sandy Valley
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Food Bank
News Break
Society
News Break
Education
News Break
Charities
Related
Canton, OHwhbc.com

Canton, School District, Others Team Up for ‘Earn and Learn’

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – They’re calling it “earn and learn”. Over a hundred Canton City School District students will be able to make up for any “pandemic lag” with a different kind of summer hiring program that has students back in the classroom in the morning, but at a worksite in the afternoon.
Canton, OHAlliance Review

Free walk-up mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week

CANTON – To help distribute more COVID-19 vaccines and provide easy access for the community, Aultman Hospital will hold mobile vaccine clinics this week in Canton, Louisville and Sandy Township. All community members who are 16 and older are eligible to receive the free vaccine. No registration is required. The...
Ohio StateCanton Repository

M&H Beans Coffee Co., globally sourced and roasted in Ohio

Roasting since 2017 and officially opened in 2019, M&H Beans Coffee Co. is globally sourced and roasted in Ohio. The story of this coffee business starts with owners Mike and Hannah Moyer’s love for each other, followed by their love for coffee. The couple sources theirs beans ethically and only uses specialty grade coffee. They are involved in every aspect of the business, from sourcing to roasting, to social media and shipping, from mixing the Red Eye BBQ Rub to front door delivery in the Stark County area.
Canton, OHIndependent

Canton adds 10 new firefighters to its force

CANTON – City officials swore in 10 new firefighter/paramedics Monday morning in a socially distanced event. "We made 10 outstanding decisions," Fire Chief Akbar Bennett said before turning to the masked cadets. "The future's bright, the future's yours, welcome to the family." Canton Mayor Thomas M. Bernabei administered the oath...
Akron, OHPosted by
WKYC

Akron students remember astronaut Judy Resnik through song

AKRON, Ohio — *Editor's Note: The video in the player above is from a previous report. In Akron, Judy Resnik's legacy of strength, smarts and determination is not forgotten. Resnik was a trailblazer. An engineer, a pilot, and only the second female American astronaut to travel to space. But her inspiring story was cut tragically short by the Challenger Disaster 35 years ago, this year.
Akron, OHPosted by
WKYC

Akron could remove its mask mandate as early as Monday night

AKRON, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video in the player above is from a previous story. As a result of the Centers for Disease Control's updated recommendations on face coverings, the City of Akron is moving to remove its public mask mandate. Mayor Dan Horrigan and Council President Margo Sommerville...
Akron, OHbeaconjournal.com

Akron rescinds its COVID-19 public mask mandate

You now may show your full face in public in Akron, though those who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 are cautioned to be wary. City Council on Monday voted to rescind an ordinance that has required all people in public places to wear face masks to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Akron, OHPosted by
The Devil Strip

These tenants faced income discrimination when seeking housing. Akron just made that illegal.

Helen Bea has applied for more than 200 houses and apartments in the last month and was rejected from every single one. Bea, 47, has a housing voucher from United Way to cover her deposit and first two months of rent. She has spent more than $600 of what little income she has on application fees only to be told “no” over and over because of how she planned on paying her rent.
Akron, OHbeaconjournal.com

Summit judge to speak at Heart to Heart breakfast

Summit County Common Pleas Judge Joy Malek Oldfield, who presides over the Turning Point drug court program, will speak at the annual Heart to Heart breakfast this year. More than 500 people are expected to attend the event either in person or virtually. It will be June 21 at the John S. Knight Center in downtown Akron. Doors will open at 6:45 a.m.
Hudson, OHmytownneo.com

Drive for food, personal items fills up mobile food pantry

A May 4 drive to collect food and personal hygiene items for Hudson families in need resulted in nearly 1,800 donated items and filled to capacity a new mobile food pantry van serving northern Summit County. Hosted by the Hudson Community Foundation, donations were collected by volunteers from The Emergency...
Summit County, OHbeaconjournal.com

Relay For Life of Summit County starts new path this year

The annual fundraising event for the American Cancer Society is following a new path in Summit County and will offer a virtual and drive-thru event next month. The committees for the Cuyahoga Falls and Stow-Munroe Falls-Hudson Relay For Life events have joined forces to host one combined annual event. "We...
Stark County, OHAlliance Review

Renewed Coastal Pet makes hiring push

Gary Conny, HR retention specialist at Coastal Pet Products, was talking about the company’s director of operations, John Newsome, when the pair sat down to discuss changes in the company’s culture. The men said they’re aware of the way Coastal is viewed in the community. Much of the talk deals...
Stark County, OHCanton Repository

The Heart of Stark: Refuge of Hope to break ground on new facility

In partnership with The Repository, every Monday, Stark Community Foundation is highlighting positive happenings in our community. Here’s to Good News Mondays!. Refuge of Hope Ministries recently announced its plans to break ground again this spring for its second building, providing the organization with more space to offer additional services to those in need.
Akron, OHCleveland News - Fox 8

Kenny checks out restorations at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The staff at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens has been busy finishing up a six-year, $6 million dollar restoration project. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton toured the historic mansion and walked through the beautiful gardens to see some of the updates. Stan Hywet is the former home of Gertrude and F.A. Seiberling, co-founder of the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company and the historic home is listed as a national U.S. landmark. Click here to learn more about Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens.
Akron, OHideastream.org

Akron's Updated Housing Strategy To Focus On 'Middle Neighborhoods'

In 2017, Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan announced "Planning to Grow," an initiative to bring the city's population to 250,000 people — adding 50,000 residents — by the year 2050. The plan provided property tax abatements, which spurred new housing construction and home rehab projects in parts of the city. Now,...
Ohio Stateaudacy.com

Rent A Floating Tent This Summer In Ohio!

Cleveland Scene Magazine reports you can rent a floating tent in Ohio this summer!. Located just a little over three hours away from Cleveland, Float Troy is bringing back its unique (and slightly daring) way to camp. As you might ascertain from its namesake, the attraction is located in Troy, Ohio, and features a campsite with floating tents on the levy of the Great Miami Riverway.