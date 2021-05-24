How much will I owe in taxes if I sell my house now?

Q: What happens if I sell my primary residence to help pay my medical expenses? Will I have to pay capital gains taxes if the gain is less than $500,000?. A: Your decision to sell your primary residence to pay for your medical expenses should not change what you owe the federal government in taxes, provided you meet the requirement that you lived in the property as your primary residence for two out of the last five years. If this is the case and you are married, you can exclude up to $500,000 in gain from taxes, $250,000 if you are single. In addition to federal taxes that you may or may not owe, there may be state taxes owed depending on the size of your estate or the amount of profit from the sale.