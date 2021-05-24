newsbreak-logo
Washington County, WI

Washington Co. Executive to issue statement on safety improvements at CTH S, STH 175 and 83 and CTH W extension

By Judy Steffes
washingtoncountyinsider.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 24, 2021 – Washington Co., WI – Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann is expected to issue a statement early this week in connection with a May 12, 2021 vote by the Washington County Board regarding safety improvements at STH 175, STH 83 and CTH S. The 22 – 4 super-majority vote passed after supervisors agreed to take the CTH W extension off the table.

