Washington Co. Executive to issue statement on safety improvements at CTH S, STH 175 and 83 and CTH W extension
May 24, 2021 – Washington Co., WI – Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann is expected to issue a statement early this week in connection with a May 12, 2021 vote by the Washington County Board regarding safety improvements at STH 175, STH 83 and CTH S. The 22 – 4 super-majority vote passed after supervisors agreed to take the CTH W extension off the table.www.washingtoncountyinsider.com