Rochester Police: 4 shot Sunday night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Four people are recovering from gunshot wounds across two separate shootings late Sunday night. The first happened just after 11 p.m. in the parking lot at Ontario Beach Park, where officers responded to a shots fired call. Police say two men, an 18 and a 23-year-old, showed up at the hospital by private vehicles with at least one gunshot wound each. They're expected to survive. Officers say they were both shot in the parking lot.