newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rochester, NY

Rochester Police: 4 shot Sunday night

WHEC TV-10
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Four people are recovering from gunshot wounds across two separate shootings late Sunday night. The first happened just after 11 p.m. in the parking lot at Ontario Beach Park, where officers responded to a shots fired call. Police say two men, an 18 and a 23-year-old, showed up at the hospital by private vehicles with at least one gunshot wound each. They're expected to survive. Officers say they were both shot in the parking lot.

www.whec.com
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
Rochester, NY
Cars
City
Rochester, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Night Time#Gunshot Wounds#Street Parking#Whec#Shotspotter#Unity Hospital#Rpd#N Y#Ontario Beach Park#Remington Street#Pardee Street#Men#Joeseph Avenue#Vehicles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Cars
Related
Rochester, NY13 WHAM

No one arrested after fires set in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. - No arrests were made after multiple fires were set Sunday night following a vigil to remember a man shot and killed by Rochester Police last week. In a video posted to Facebook Live, fires can be seen burning in the road near Jay Street and Orchard Street on Rochester's west side. According to firefighters, approximately 50 protesters set fire to three construction barrels and some trash totes in the road.
Rochester, NY13 WHAM

RPD investigate weapon threat, shots fired report

Rochester, N.Y. - An investigation is underway after Rochester Police say they received a report of shots fired, followed by a separate report of a man pointing a gun at others in the same area. Police are unsure of if the incidents are related. Around 12:30 a.m. Rochester Police responded...
Rochester, NYWHEC TV-10

RPD: Police have 'person of interest' in gun case

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester Police have a person of interest after getting a call for a man pointing a gun at people Monday morning. Officers responded to Herald Street - between North Street and Hudson Avenue. Police had the area shut down around 2 a.m. Officers appeared to focus their investigation on a house on the street.
Rochester, NY13 WHAM

Man shot on Evergreen Street Sunday

Rochester, N.Y. – A man is expected to recover after being shot Sunday morning in Rochester. Police were called to the 100 block of Evergreen Street around 11:15 a.m. for a reported shooting. There, they found a 32-year-old Rochester man who had been shot in the lower body. He was...
Rochester, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

Fires set in street not far from where man shot by RPD on Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Several fires were set in the streets of Rochester Sunday night, not far from where a man was shot and killed by police on Friday. Video posted to Facebook shows the fires at the intersection of Jay and Child streets. The fires were set following the death...
Rochester, NYWHEC TV-10

Stabbing hospitalizes 29-year-old

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A stabbing on Bay Street put a 29-year-old city man in the hospital on Sunday. The Rochester Police Department says that they arrived on the scene shortly before 4:20 p.m. to find the victim with at least one stab wound in the upper body. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital where police say he was being treated for injuries that are not life threatening.
Rochester, NYWHEC TV-10

11 displaced after fire on Garson Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Nearly a dozen people are displaced after a Monday morning house fire in Rochester. The Rochester Fire Department went the home on Garson Avenue near Denver Street just before 4 a.m. for the report of a house fire. Crews reported seeing smoke and flames pouring out all three stories of the home.
Rochester, NYDaily Star

Son arrested in slaying of 73-year-old father near Rochester

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (AP) — A 33-year-old man has been arrested for the murder of his father in the Rochester suburb of Irondequoit, police said. David O. Ramos, 73, was found dead in his home early Saturday, police said. His son Danny Ramos was arrested Sunday on a charge of second-degree murder.
Rochester, NYWHEC TV-10

Fires, large police presence near Jay and Orchard Streets

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — There is a large police presence in the area of Jay and Orchard Streets in the City of Rochester. News10NBC's crew on the scene reports that as of late Sunday night there have been many fires set in the front yards and streets in the area, possibly linked to a protest over the fatal police-involved shooting of Mark Gaskill on Friday.
Rochester, NYWHEC TV-10

Rochester’s first Black police officer, Charles Price, passes

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Retired Police Captain Charles Price, Rochester’s first Black officer, has passed away. Price joined the Rochester Police Department in 1947. When he took the oath, he became the first Black man to serve the department. He worked his way up the ranks from detective to captain.
Rochester, NY13 WHAM

Fire destroys Garson Ave. house; 11 people without home

Rochester, N.Y. - A house in the City of Rochester is unlivable after catching fire early on Monday. Rochester Fire crews responded to 628/630 Garson Avenue around 4 a.m. for the report of a house fire. When they got there, they found smoke and fire on all three floors of...
Monroe County, NY13 WHAM

Motorcyclist killed in Sunday night crash in Parma

Parma, N.Y. (WHAM) - A motorcyclist from East Rochester was killed Sunday night after Monroe County Sheriff's deputies said the driver hit a car while trying to pass it. Deputies said the crash happened around 8:50 p.m. on Manitou Road, about a half mile south of Wilder and Frisbee Hill Roads.
Monroe County, NY13 WHAM

MCSO: Man falls asleep behind wheel, flips car

Parma, N.Y. - A man is recovering from injuries after falling asleep behind the wheel and flipping his car on Ridge Road. Monroe County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the area of 4700 West Ridge Road on Monday morning for the report of a vehicle that crashed and flipped. At the...
Rochester, NYWHEC TV-10

Mayor Warren, community responds after Jay Street fires

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Several small fires were set overnight on the city's west side, not far from the location of a deadly shooting involving the Rochester Police Department last week. Police say the events started around 6 p.m. with a group of 75 to 90 protestors. Roughly three hours...
Rochester, NYwlea.net

Protests Have Begun In Rochester, Over The Shooting Of Mark Gaskill

ROCHESTER, NY – WHEC reports that a car was burned and there were fires set all over yards and on the streets in the area of Jay and Orchard streets overight, to protest the shooting of Mark Gaskill on Friday. Crowds were reportedly blocking firefighters from doing their work, so the RPD had to move the crowds back.
Rochester, NYWHEC TV-10

Three people hurt after crash that left car on its roof

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Three people were injured after a crash in Rochester on Sunday morning that left a car on its roof. The crash happened at East Main and Railroad Streets near the public market around 10:30 a.m. when police say a Chevy sedan ran off the road and hit a 66-year-old woman before then striking a truck.