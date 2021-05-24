newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Commerce, GA

South Korean President visits Commerce

By Tim Bryant
Posted by 
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZMKNa_0a91RDD100

The President of South Korea paid a weekend visit to Jackson County: President Moon Jae-In toured the SK facility in Commerce, a plant that will crank out batteries for electric cars and eventually employ more than two thousand workers.

From the AJC…

A day after meeting with President Joe Biden in Washington, Moon used his visit to SK Battery America — a multibillion-dollar facility just off I-85 near Commerce — to tout the growing electric vehicle technology industry and the strong relationship between his country, the U.S. and Georgia.

He was accompanied during his visit by dignitaries including Georgia’s U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock and Gov. Brian Kemp.

960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
585
Followers
10K+
Post
99K+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jackson County, GA
Jackson County, GA
Government
Commerce, GA
Government
State
Washington State
City
Commerce, GA
City
Washington, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kemp
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#U S#South Korean#Ajc#Sk Battery America#Dignitaries#President Joe Biden#Country#President Moon Jae In#I 85#Gov Brian Kemp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
World
Country
South Korea
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Georgia Statewgnradio.com

Georgia’s Lt. Governor won’t run again after taking on Trump

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s lieutenant governor, one of the most prominent Republicans to openly contradict false claims about fraud in the November presidential election, confirmed Monday as expected that he won’t seek reelection in 2022. Republican Geoff Duncan was among the most high-profile Republicans to openly oppose Trump’s claims, angering...
Jackson County, GAmainstreetnews.com

Clyde's insurrection comments create huge backlash

Republican Rep. Andrew Clyde, who lives in Jackson County and represents Georgia's 9th Congressional District, created a firestorm of controversy last week when he downplayed the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, saying that some of those involved looked on video footage like "tourists." He claimed the events of Jan. 6 were not an insurrection, saying those who called it an insurrection was "a bald-face lie."
Georgia StateWPTV

Suit: Georgia election law threatens voting, speech rights

ATLANTA (AP) -- Georgia's sweeping new overhaul of election laws threatens the fundamental right to vote, freedom of speech and the separation of powers, according to a federal lawsuit filed Monday. The lawsuit against the secretary of state and the members of the State Election Board was filed in federal...
Georgia StateJanesville Gazette

Georgia anti-abortion law heads back to court this September

ATLANTA — While the U.S. Supreme Court’s announced on Monday that it would consider a restrictive anti-abortion law out of Mississippi, Georgia activists are readying for their day in a federal appeals court later this year. Debate on Georgia’s law, which would ban most abortions once a doctor could detect...
Georgia StateMarietta Daily Journal

Money transfers to Georgia up in April 2021

May 17—Georgia received $194.1 million from abroad in April 2021, which is 145.4 percent more than the amount in April 2020, Trend reports via the National Bank of Georgia. Russia ($33.35 million), Italy ($31.73 million) and the United States ($24.88 million) were the largest remittance senders in April 2021. Overall,...
Georgia StatePosted by
Newsweek

Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, a Trump Critic, Won't Seek Re-Election, Will Work on 'GOP 2.0'

Georgia Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan, a critic of former President Donald Trump, announced on Monday that he won't seek reelection in 2022 and will instead work on a "GOP 2.0." "Today, I am announcing that I will not be seeking reelection for a second term as Lieutenant Governor. It is truly an honor to serve as Lt. Governor and I have no intention of slowing down on my policy over politics platform," Duncan wrote in a statement posted to Twitter. "The people of Georgia elected me to serve four years and I will give them nothing less...Our office will continue to go to work each and every day looking for ways to positively affect the lives of all 11 million Georgians."
Georgia Statedailycitizen.news

Georgia reports 314 cases Monday

ATLANTA – Georgia saw an increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday by 314 cases, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. The state department recorded 890,581 confirmed cases. The state has reported 17,804 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, no change since the deaths reported the previous...
Georgia StateWALB 10

Georgia Lt. Gov. Duncan won’t seek re-election in 2022

ATLANTA (WTOC) - Georgia Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan will not seek a second term in office. Duncan announced he won’t be running for re-election on Monday, and says he will turn his attention to build an organization called “GOP 2.0.”. “It always feels coldest right before the sun rises. I...
Banks County, GAmainstreetnews.com

BUFFINGTON: Banks is going to grow, so stay informed

It would be both a cliche´ and a pun to say that Banks County stands at a crossroads. For all of its history, Banks has been a rural community sandwiched between the upper Piedmont and the Southern Appalachian Mountains, a place unique with historical links to both cultural heritages. Over...
Jackson County, GAmainstreetnews.com

Memorial Day feature: Jason Mergele

With three weeks left until Memorial Day, the Albert Gordon American Legion Post 56 would like to continue to introduce some of their members, and let them relate to you just what Memorial Day means to them. Jason Mergele has lived in Jackson County since 1998. A native of San...
Commerce, GAthecolumbusceo.com

Bill Gates Joins US Chamber Global Forum Event on May 18th-19th

Next week, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce will host the inaugural Global Forum on Economic Recovery on May 18 and 19, 2021, featuring a line-up of leaders across the public and private sectors. We are pleased to announce that Bill Gates, Co-chair and Trustee of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, will join the Chamber's President and CEO Suzanne Clark for a wide-ranging discussion.
Commerce, GAmainstreetnews.com

Commerce BOE defers move on hiking local supplement again

The Commerce Board of Education punted this week until August on a decision about whether or not to give school staff a higher local supplement. At its meeting on May 10, the BOE voted to table until June its FY2022 budget, a routine procedure to give time for public hearings. It also deferred a proposal by superintendent Joy Tolbert to hike the system's local supplement to 9%.