Based on the format of the Korean show ‘King of Mask Singer,’ the American version of the wildly innovative reality competition series is called ‘The Masked Singer.’ It is a singing competition at its core, but instead of regular contestants, the hyped series welcomes celebrities whose identities are concealed. Twelve performers are dressed in elaborate head-to-toe costumes until the time of elimination when the terminated celebrity is finally unmasked. After its successful five-season run, fans of the show might be wondering when the next season is going to release. In that case, you can check out the details for ‘The Masked Singer’ season 6!