newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

The “Kuasa” For Change Through Music

By Azizul Rahman Ismail
The Rakyat Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSubscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates. Homegrown band Salammusic recently released “Kuasa” a song with a statement and a reggae beat that calls for the end to violence and war by putting a spotlight on the corruption and atrocities that is happening within its shadows.

www.therakyatpost.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Gdp#Reggae#Alto Sax#Trp#Facebook Twitter#Band Salammusic#Song#Keyboards#Longing#Backup Vocals#Vital Infrastructure#Programming#Global Gdp#Violence#Corruption#Palestine#Milik#Reti
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Guitar
News Break
Music
News Break
Instagram
Related
MusicComplex

A Journey Through Skepta’s Music Career, Project By Project

Earlier this year—as if out of nowhere—Skepta hinted that he’d be retiring from music and that “Dimension”, his collab with JAE5 and Rema, would be his last. “This Jae5 song/video featuring Rema and myself was recorded and shot last year in Ghana”, he said in an Instagram post, adding, “Any verses of mine you hear this year were all recorded last year. I’ve stopped recording 2021.” Word has it that Skepta’s next move will take him deeper into the fashion world he’s been exploring with his label, Mains, and his SK Air collab with Nike.
Cleveland, OHspectrumnews1.com

Musician gives back to community through music and a mission

CLEVELAND — Music takes people places. It feeds emotions and feelings, sometimes can even produce new ones. Ryan Toby understands that, and is on a mission to spread his message. What You Need To Know. Ryan Toby is a musician who has a mission to make people’s days better. He...
MusicDecider

‘1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything’

1971 was a year dangling on the precipice of hippie counterculture, Vietnam and an awakening political consciousness–which, according to music journo David Hepworth, also made it a time of unparalleled creativity in the music industry. To help capture this zeitgeist, Director Asif Kapadia, who also directed the brilliant Amy, based his new docuseries, 1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything, on Hepworth’s sprawling tome–using interviews and archival footage to explain and detail how and why these musicians were able to impact society with their art. Beginning at the beginning, with John Lennon and the Beatles, Marvin Gaye, Kent State and the direct crossover from the 60s, these eight episodes will thrill music lovers of all ages with its fabulous, in-depth glare into a 12 month period which helped change the world.
Performing Artslongisland.com

Understanding the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising Through the Theatrical Musical "To Paint the Earth"

In memory of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising, which took place in 1943 from April 19 to May 16, three local Holocaust Centers are teaming up with the Richard Rodgers Award-winning musical To Paint the Earth to present a virtual program of music and narration that tells the story of the life of the Jewish Underground during this crucial period in Warsaw. The musical, which is based on memoirs and first-hand accounts, shows how even after individual hope is lost, a community can still rise and shout to the world, “We are here.” The program will include a presentation by one of the writers, Daniel Levin, a live performance by actress and singer Lauren Lebowitz, an interview with Survivor and ghetto fighter Michael Struss, and much more. This program is co-sponsored by the Holocaust Memorial and Tolerance Center of Nassau County (HMTC), the Kupferberg Holocaust Center at Queensborough Community College, and the Holocaust & Human Rights Education Center in White Plains.
FIFAFIFA.com

Double threat Montaigne’s journey through football and music

Australian singer Montaigne chats football, music and more. Father Gus played professionally in Australia and Malaysia. The odd footballer has tried their hand at music through the years, with wildly varying degrees of success it must be said, but what about a musician with a talent for football? Australian singer Montaigne is one such double threat.
MusicPosted by
The Independent

Face the music: Can the streaming industry change to pay musicians properly?

When the pandemic hit last year, British singer-songwriter Nadine Shah saw her income dry up in an instant. The concert bookings that sustained her vanished and, at age 34, she moved back in with her parents on the northeast coast of England.“I was financially crippled,” Shah says.Like musicians everywhere who were stuck off the road, staring into the abyss of their bank accounts, Shah – whose dark alto and eclectic songs have brought her critical acclaim and a niche following – began to examine her livelihood as an artist. Money from the streams of her songs on services like Spotify...
Cell Phoneseducatorstechnology.com

Soundtrap- Create Music Through Collaborative Teamwork

Soundtrap is an online music studio you can use with your students to record, edit and collaborate on songs. It provides you access to a large collection of loops and software instruments to make your own music. The process is simple and easy and you can even collaborate with friends and share your learning experiences with others. All the music projects you create and work on in Soundtrap are automatically saved to the cloud so you can access them anywhere with Internet connection. Soundtrap is available as iOS app, Android app, and Microsoft app.
Chicago, ILPosted by
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Surabhi Ensemble Builds Cross Cultural Exchange Through Music

Meet the Surabhi Ensemble. Composed of musicians of many races and ethnicities based in Chicago, this global music group has a mission to make cross-cultural connections. “The point was to see how we can create musical dialogue via instruments, people, individuals, rather than generalize a culture,” said ensemble member Ronnie Malley. “Let me meet you first.”
Musiclegallysociable.com

Change how album sales are measured, change perceptions of popular music

The music industry changed in 1991 when how album sales were measured changed:. On May 25, 1991—30 years ago Tuesday—Billboard started using Nielsen SoundScan data to build its album chart, with all of its charts, including singles hub The Hot 100, eventually following suit. Meaning, the magazine started counting album sales with scanners and computers and whatnot, and not just calling up record stores one at a time and asking them for their individual counts, often a manual and semi-accurate and flagrantly corrupt process. This is the record industry’s Moneyball moment, its Eureka moment, its B.C.-to-A.D. moment. A light bulb flipping on. The sun rising. We still call this the SoundScan Era because by comparison the previous era might as well have been the Dark Ages.
Mental Healthspectrumlocalnews.com

Local musicians fight addiction through music

If there’s a place where Benjamin Lerner is most at peace, it is likely seated at a piano. “Every note and every chord has what I like to call its own musical shape and it relates to an emotion, it relates to a visual, it relates to a feeling,” said Lerner, who began classically training at the age of nine.
MusicPosted by
DoYouRemember?

Alan Jackson Is Unhappy That Country Music Is Changing

Country singer Alan Jackson isn’t happy that traditional country music seems to be going away. New music styles come around all the time and country music seems to be changing rapidly. He is trying to keep the country music style from the past around with a new album called Where Have You Gone.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

H.E.R. & Chris Brown Voice Their Desires In Music Video For "Come Through"

H.E.R. is easily one of the best voices in the r&b world right now and with each new release, fans get excited about a potential new album. Luckily, H.E.R. recently gave her fans some hope on the album front as she announced a few songs from the upcoming tracklist. The album is called Back Of My Mind and it is shaping up to be a phenomenal effort. One of the lead singles from the project is called "Come Through" and it features Chris Brown. The song was released just a few weeks ago and it has already become a massive hit, with fans clamoring for more.
Musicthenationalnews.com

'The Year That Music Changed Everything' review: engrossing docu-series examines seminal music from 1971

Over the past decade, the films Senna, Amy and Diego Maradona have firmly established Asif Kapadia as one of the most influential documentarians working in the genre. Not only because of his captivating style, which combines archival footage with historical audio from those involved, as well as concise voice-overs from experts. He also ensures his output has a prescience that makes it feel relevant and thought-provoking, rather than simply nostalgic and sentimental.