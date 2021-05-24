The “Kuasa” For Change Through Music

1971 was a year dangling on the precipice of hippie counterculture, Vietnam and an awakening political consciousness–which, according to music journo David Hepworth, also made it a time of unparalleled creativity in the music industry. To help capture this zeitgeist, Director Asif Kapadia, who also directed the brilliant Amy, based his new docuseries, 1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything, on Hepworth’s sprawling tome–using interviews and archival footage to explain and detail how and why these musicians were able to impact society with their art. Beginning at the beginning, with John Lennon and the Beatles, Marvin Gaye, Kent State and the direct crossover from the 60s, these eight episodes will thrill music lovers of all ages with its fabulous, in-depth glare into a 12 month period which helped change the world.