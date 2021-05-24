Chris Coons Working to Install Business-Friendly Candidate for Key Patent Position
On May 5, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai announced that the Biden administration would support a process to waive patent protections for COVID-19 vaccines, so the entire world could focus on producing these lifesaving medicines. While the process will take months and cannot by itself expand access to vaccines, it was a rare moment of the United States engaging in an intellectual-property dispute on the side of openness rather than pharmaceutical rights holders.