newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Chris Coons Working to Install Business-Friendly Candidate for Key Patent Position

By David Dayen
prospect
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn May 5, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai announced that the Biden administration would support a process to waive patent protections for COVID-19 vaccines, so the entire world could focus on producing these lifesaving medicines. While the process will take months and cannot by itself expand access to vaccines, it was a rare moment of the United States engaging in an intellectual-property dispute on the side of openness rather than pharmaceutical rights holders.

prospect.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Leahy
Person
Chris Coons
Person
Mazie Hirono
Person
Gina Raimondo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design Patents#Patent Office#Patent Infringement#Policy Issues#Democratic#Democrats#American#The White House#Capitol Hill#Congress#The Commerce Department#The Justice Department#Allied Vision Group#Fda#Fortress Investment Group#Ip#World Trade Organization#Duke University#Department Of Commerce#Interdigital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsTech Dirt

Senator Chris Coons Says No One Who Has Ever Criticized Intellectual Property Can Head The Patent Office

There had been some talk that we might, once again, get someone to head the Patent Office who actually understood and appreciated the many trade-offs associated with monopoly rights around inventions. But apparently that's not happening. There's an article in The American Prospect saying that Senator Chris Coons -- one of the more maximalist of the copyright and patent maximalists in Congress -- has secured some sort of ridiculous deal with the Biden administration that no one who has ever criticized patents will be allowed to run the US Patent & Trademark Office.
Congress & Courtscity-countyobserver.com

Senators Braun, Coons Introduce New Members To The Senate ALS Caucus

WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Senators Mike Braun (R-IN) and Chris Coons (D-DE) reintroduced the bipartisan Senate ALS Caucus with new members: U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), Ed Markey (D-MA), Tina Smith (D-MN), Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), and Chris Van Hollen (D-MD). Current members: U.S. Senators Michael Bennet...
Congress & Courtscoastalpoint.com

Carper, Coons accepting requests for congressionally directed spending

U.S. Sens. Tom Carper and Chris Coons (both D-Del.) are now accepting requests for congressionally directed spending for specific projects in Delaware for the 2022-fiscal-year appropriations process. Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) has announced his intent to restore Congress’ constitutional power to approve congressionally directed spending items with...
Congress & Courtsnowthisnews.com

Sen. Hirono Says AAPI Community Felt “Invisible And Under Assault,” Needed Lawmakers To Stand Up

Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) managed to secure overwhelming bipartisan support for a hate crimes bill she introduced in 2020, despite the bill initially not having any Republican backing. The Senate passed the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act 94-1 in April, in the wake of an uptick in anti-Asian American hate crimes in the U.S — and in a deeply polarized upper Congressional chamber.
Presidential ElectionIJR

Commentary: As Border Crisis Worsens, Dem Senators Begin To Turn On Biden

Over the last several days, three Democratic senators have criticized the Biden administration’s failure to respond to the border crisis. Following President Joe Biden’s address to Congress on Wednesday, Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly posted a statement to his website that read in part, “While I share President Biden’s urgency in fixing our broken immigration system, what I didn’t hear tonight was a plan to address the immediate crisis at the border, and I will continue holding this administration accountable to deliver the resources and staffing necessary for a humane, orderly process as we work to improve border security, support local economies, and fix our immigration system.”
Agriculturemeatpoultry.com

USDA staffs four key positions

WASHINGTON — The US Department of Agriculture on May 11 announced it had filled four staff positions. Within USDA’s Office of Congressional Relations, Laura Driscoll will serve as legislative adviser. Driscoll holds a bachelor’s degree in international relations from the University of Southern California and is enrolled in the American University Washington College of Law with a projected graduation date of 2024. She previously worked in the offices of Senator Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, Congresswoman Judy Chu of California, and most recently Congressman Antonio Delgado of New York as legislative director.
Tempe, AZasu.edu

Virtual Sedona Forum brings big names and ideas to the public

Leaders and philanthropists gather virtually this year to discuss solutions to pressing issues facing the world. This year, the Sedona Forum — the signature annual event of the McCain Institute for International Leadership — goes both virtual and public, inviting the community to hear from U.S. and world leaders, celebrities and philanthropists as they discuss real solutions to the problems facing our world today.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Newsweek

As Fourth Stimulus Check Gains Momentum, Records Show 1.2 Million Unspent Direct Payments

Numerous congressional Democrats support sending out a fourth round of stimulus checks for Americans economically struggling during the pandemic. However, over 1.2 million previously issued stimulus checks remain unspent. At least 80 Democrats in Congress—including 21 Senate Democrats and Vice President Kamala Harris—support a fourth check, possibly as a part...
Congress & CourtsRoll Call Online

Senate advances science and tech bill

The Senate’s scientific research and development package got past a key hurdle on Thursday as the chamber voted 68-30 to invoke cloture on a substitute amendment by Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, setting the legislation up for possible final passage later in the day. The sprawling substitute amendment, amended over...
Congress & Courtsdomigood.com

'The American people deserve to know': US Senate passes bill forcing Biden administration to declassify intelligence on origins of the coronavirus

The United States Senate on Wednesday approved a bill that would require the Biden administration and the director of national intelligence to declassify intelligence about the origins of the coronavirus. The bill, put forward by Senators Josh Hawley and Mike Braun, passed by unanimous consent - meaning that none of...
Presidential Electionbreakingnewsandreligion.online

EXCLUSIVE: HUNTER BIDEN Admits on Audio He Smoked Crack With DC Mayor Marion Barry – Intel Agencies Covered This Up

An audio recording of Hunter Biden talking to a friend about smoking crack cocaine with a famous mayor of DC was recently handed over to The Gateway Pundit. This reintroduces the fact that Joe Biden wrote laws about drug usage that he had no intention of following, even in his own family. It also proves, once again, that the government covered up crimes by the Biden family by suppressing Hunter’s laptop, and that our Intelligence agencies’ leaders interfered in the 2020 Presidential election.