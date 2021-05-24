newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jefferson, GA

Police blotter: meth arrests in Jefferson, deadly crashes in Jackson and Hall counties

By Tim Bryant
Posted by 
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gXDe7_0a91R0op00

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested a half-dozen suspected methamphetamine traffickers at a home in Jefferson. Suspects range in age from 22 to 37 and are from Commerce, Braselton, and Hoschton.

It was a deadly weekend on northeast Georgia roadways: Two people whose names have not yet been released were killed in a wreck Georgia Highway 365 in Hall County. And two people—46 year-old Kevin Davis of Lula and 44 year-old Jody Garrett of Danielsville—were killed in a crash on Highway 441 in Commerce.

Firefighters in Augusta are mourning the death of one of their own. Fire Department Lieutenant Ralph Jenkins drowned over the weekend in Clarks Hill Lake near Lake Springs Park. He was 60 years old.

There is a GBI investigation in Cobb County: an inmate has died in the Cobb County jail.

960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
585
Followers
10K+
Post
99K+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jackson County, GA
City
Hoschton, GA
Jackson County, GA
Crime & Safety
Hall County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Augusta, GA
County
Hall County, GA
City
Jefferson, GA
Jefferson, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Braselton, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Lula, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Blotter#Crime#County Police#County Sheriff#Jefferson County#Sheriff S Office#Commerce#Fire Department#Gbi#Arrests#Crash#Cobb County#Suspects#Lake Springs Park#Firefighters#Clarks Hill Lake#Jackson And Hall
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Hall County, GAPosted by
The Times

Man accused of rape on boat docked at Lake Lanier Islands

A Lawrenceville man was charged with rape and aggravated sexual battery stemming from an alleged incident on his boat at Lake Lanier Islands, according to authorities. Kelley Eugene Pilcher, 58, was booked in to the Hall County Jail Sunday, May 16, where he remains with no bond. Defense attorney Stephen...
Georgia StateMoultrie Observer

Brooks County boy hit by car dies

VALDOSTA — A Brooks County juvenile was killed late Saturday when he was hit by a car, according to the Georgia State Patrol. At about 11 p.m., troopers were dispatched to Loch Laurel Road near its intersection with Torree Pines Lane, a patrol crash report said. A car driven by...
Georgia StatePosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia man charged after body found in roadside dump

A man has been charged in the death of another man whose body was found earlier this month in a rural Georgia roadside dump. Margaton Achilles Dudley, 45, made his first court appearance Monday, according to the Macon Telegraph. He is charged in the murder of Amond Rashad Norwood, 26, whose body was found earlier this month beneath some mattresses at an illegal roadside dump in Unionville.
Georgia StatePosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

2 state troopers hit in Downtown Connector construction zone

Two Georgia State Patrol troopers were injured Sunday morning while working in a construction zone on the Downtown Connector in Midtown Atlanta. The first trooper was hit about 2 a.m. while helping an officer with the motor carrier compliance division, and the second was hit while investigating the first crash, according to the GSP. The crashes occurred on the ramp from I-75 South to I-85 North at the Brookwood split.
Jackson County, GAmainstreetnews.com

Arrests around the county recently

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) and other agencies reported the following arrests in the county:. •Steven Mackenzie Angel, 28, 7493 Macon Hwy., Watkinsville, battery and criminal attempt to commit theft by shoplifting. •John Martin Rene’Villia, 25, 7503 Macon Hwy., Watkinsville, criminal attempt to commit theft by shoplifting. •Billy Christopher...
Georgia StateWTGS

Chatham Co. leaders launch gang violence prevention commission

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Gangs are a problem that Georgia state lawmakers have been battling for years, even right here in Chatham County. Chatham County officials said they have taken a step in the right direction with a new gang prevention commission that targets young people before they get involved with gang activity.
Hall County, GAaccesswdun.com

ICYMI: Stories you may have missed from the weekend

Here are some of the top stories you might have missed this weekend. Hall County authorities locate rape, child molestation suspect. The Hall County Sheriff’s Department announced Saturday afternoon that Selvin Arnulfo Hernandez-Bonilla, a man wanted on rape and child molestation charges, has been taken in to custody. He was arrested without incident in the 700 block of West Avenue in Gainesville within 24 hours of the issuance of the public BOLO.
Hall County, GAMarietta Daily Journal

Five adults, two children, dog displaced in Saturday mobile home fire in East Hall

May 16—Five adults, two children and a dog were displaced in an East Hall mobile home fire on Saturday, May 15. Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.
Hall County, GAMarietta Daily Journal

Mobile home fire in East Hall Saturday is under investigation

May 16—A mobile home fire in East Hall Saturday afternoon is being investigated by Hall County Fire Services. Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.
Jefferson, GAmainstreetnews.com

Men steal parts from Jefferson business

Party to a crime, criminal attempt and battery were reported recently at Encore Auto Parts, Hwy. 124 West, Jefferson,. On Saturday, May 8, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the business for a burglary in progress call. The female complainant stated two men who left in a Honda Civic...
Hall County, GAaccesswdun.com

No one injured in Holly Spring Road fire

No one was injured Saturday when a fire broke out at a home on Holly Spring Road, Hall County Fire Services said. Firefighters responded to the 4000 block of Holly Spring Road just after 10:30 p.m. Saturday night to find an 1,800-square-foot home with heavy smoke and fire showing, said Zach Brackett, division chief for the department. A vehicle was also on fire.