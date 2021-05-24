Teen drowns in Lake Lanier

There has been another drowning on Lake Lanier, the fourth this year: a teenager from Forsyth County drowned while swimming in the lake in Hall County.

From the AJC…

The drowning was reported about 7:30 p.m. at Young Deer Creek in Forsyth County, Georgia Department of Natural Resources spokesman Mark McKinnon said Friday. Authorities said the man, later identified as Sathvik Kothapu of Cumming, was trying to swim across the cove, but got tired and couldn’t make it.

DNR game wardens, Forsyth deputies and members of the fire department’s dive team were called to the lake and discovered the Kothapu’s body in 22 feet of water about 9 p.m., McKinnon said.