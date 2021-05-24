newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

FirstGroup signs NRCs for South Western Railway and TransPennine Express

By Advertise with us
globalrailwayreview.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirstGroup has agreed with the Department for Transport two National Rail Contracts for the SWR and TPE train operating companies, with a primary term of two years. FirstGroup plc has announced the agreement of National Rail Contracts (NRCs) with the Department for Transport (DfT) for its South Western Railway (SWR) and TransPennine Express (TPE) train operating companies. The new NRCs will commence on 30 May 2021, when the current Emergency Recovery Measures Agreements (ERMAs) come to an end.

www.globalrailwayreview.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firstgroup#Transpennine Express#Nrcs#National Railway#Rail Service#Public Transport#Bus Service#National Service#Train Tickets#Transpennine Express#Tpe#Dft#State#Firstgroup Plc#Train Operating Companies#Flexible Commuter Tickets#Zero Emission Transport#Passenger Service Metrics#Emergency#Industry Partners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Rail Transport
Related
Trafficreadingchronicle.co.uk

Years to wait as Western Rail link to Heathrow is delayed

Passengers who were promised direct trains from Reading to Heathrow will have to wait a number of years for the route to open due to delays. In 2012, plans were announced to build a railway line from. to Heathrow to speed up travel for those seeking to use the airport.
TrafficPosted by
Reuters

Capital Calls: FirstGroup’s U.S. bus sale looks hard to divert

LATE ARRIVALS. FirstGroup (FGP.L) is facing some investor opposition to its $4.6 billion U.S. bus sale. The UK travel group in the past two years has faced an activist campaign by hedge fund Coast Capital Management, which pushed for a breakup. In April it announced the sale of First Transit and the iconic yellow school bus operator First Student to buyout group EQT. Yet Coast on late Monday threatened to block the sale, arguing it was too cheap and that shareholders should receive more of the proceeds.
BusinessTelegraph

Wall Street giant backs FirstGroup board in activist battle

One of FirstGroup’s biggest investors has vowed to back its board's decision to sell two American divisions for £3.3bn amid a bitter row with activists. Columbia Threadneedle, which owns a 10pc stake in the FTSE 250 transport company, will support the sale of First Student and First Transit when the deal is put to the vote next week.
BusinessTelegraph

FirstGroup activist Coast pulled back after signalling support for US deal

The US hedge fund leading the fight against FirstGroup's £3.3bn sale of its American divisions was initially willing to back the terms of the deal it now bitterly opposes, leaked documents show. Coast Capital Management, FirstGroup's largest shareholder, said it would support the sale of First Student and First Transit...
TrafficTelegraph

FirstGroup defeats Coast in bitter bus battle

FirstGroup has won a vote on the £3.3bn sale of its US operations following a bitter feud with its biggest investor. The rail and bus operator secured support from a majority of shareholders for the disposal of First Student and First Transit. despite a significant rebellion over the deal. The transaction was opposed by some 39pc of voting investors, led by Wall Street hedge fund Coast Capital Management.
Trafficinvesting.com

Pressure mounts on UK transport firm FirstGroup over North America deal

(Reuters) -FirstGroup's biggest investor on Monday renewed its demand shareholders of the London-listed transport operator reject the company's sale of two North American bus businesses, and proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis joined in the opposition. The $4.6 billion sale of First Student and First Transit including debt to Swedish private...
TrafficBloomberg

The U.K. Invented the Railway. Can It Finally Master It?

Some problems fester for decades until a crisis makes them impossible to neglect any longer. In that respect, the pandemic may hold a silver lining for Britain’s troubled rail sector. After years of bitter debate, it’s finally getting a major overhaul. There will be a new public organization focused on...
Trafficenergyvoice.com

10 Point Pod talks putting green public transport on the right track

Behavioural changes amongst the public have a key part to play in reaching net zero by 2050. Although many will be used to walking, cycling or catching the bus to get from A to B, many more will need to transition to “sustainable transport” in order for emissions to get where they need to be.
TrafficBBC

Somerset: Plans for new railway station on Levels

Plans for a new railway station have moved forward after councillors agreed to help fund a feasibility study. The stations at Somerton and Langport on the Somerset Levels were closed in the Beeching cuts during the 1960s. Chancellor Rishi Sunak mentioned the towns in his 2020 spending review and said...
Trafficledburyreporter.co.uk

FirstGroup offloads US businesses despite shareholder rebellion

Shareholders in train and bus operator FirstGroup have narrowly voted in favour of allowing the firm to sell its US school bus and transit divisions for £3.3 billion. Just 61.3% of investors voted in favour of the deal with 38.7% rejecting it. Only 50% of shareholders needed to agree to...
TrafficPosted by
Reuters

UK's FirstGroup clashes with top investor over divestment

(Reuters) -Britain’s FirstGroup recommended that shareholders back the $4.6 billion sale of its two North American bus businesses to Swedish private equity firm EQT Infrastructure, after the company’s top investor urged against it. Coast Capital, which holds nearly 14% of the transport operator, late on Monday urged fellow shareholders to...
TrafficBBC

Government announce £401m boost for rail services

New stations, faster journeys and more reliable services have been promised as part of a £401m government investment in rail travel. Most of the money will be used to upgrade the TransPennine route between York, Leeds and Manchester. The plan will also see new stations in Leeds and Exeter and...
Trafficbusinessnewswales.com

UK-Egypt Cooperation on Transportation Projects

Minister of Transport and British Ambassador discuss bilateral cooperation in several projects including railways, electric tractors and the underground metro. 25 May 2021, CAIRO – Minister of Transport Lieutenant General Kamel Al Wazir met with British Ambassador to Egypt Sir Geoffrey Adams, to discuss cooperation in current and future projects in the fields of railways, electric tractors and the underground metro.
TrafficPosted by
The Independent

Network Rail chair condemns billions squandered on botched GWR electrification

The disastrous project to electrify the Great Western railway lines to South Wales and the West of England has been condemned by the chair of Network Rail.The scheme was delivered late, £2bn over budget and incomplete.Sir Peter Hendy told the Transport Select Committee: “I’ve been in Network Rail for six years and we’re all scarred by the Great Western electrification – which was the project from hell because it was agreed largely originally over a weekend with no idea what its scope was and no idea of how much it cost.“That’s a really bad way of spending billions of pounds...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FirstGroup investors green light U.S. assets divestment to EQT

(Reuters) - A majority of FirstGroup shareholders on Thursday backed the firm’s planned 3.3 billion pound sale of its U.S. assets to EQT Infrastructure, in a blow to activist investor Coast Capital which led a rebellion against the deal. Top investor Coast launched a campaign a couple of weeks ago...
TrafficRailway Gazette

Russian Railways orders EMUs

RUSSIA: Russian Railways has awarded Transmashholding’s Demikhovo plant a contract to supply a further four six-car and four four-car EP3D electric multiple-units by the end of the year. Unlimited access to online news coverage from:. Railway Gazette International covering the global railway industry. Metro Report International covering the urban transport...
TrafficBBC

Greater Manchester bus network plans 'agreed after irrational consultation'

A public consultation into bus franchising plans was "irrational" and should have been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a court has heard. Stagecoach and Rotala are challenging the decision to bring buses back under public control in Greater Manchester. The region's mayor Andy Burnham approved the plans in March,...
Trafficrailadvent.co.uk

16,000 railway sleepers delivered ready for Levenmouth rail link

Sixteen thousand railway sleepers have been delivered to a former railway yard in preparation for the Levenmouth rail link project. The former shunting yard, known as Thornton Yard, is situated to the west of the branch line. Sleepers have been delivered over a four week period and will be used...