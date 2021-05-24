FirstGroup signs NRCs for South Western Railway and TransPennine Express

The disastrous project to electrify the Great Western railway lines to South Wales and the West of England has been condemned by the chair of Network Rail.The scheme was delivered late, £2bn over budget and incomplete.Sir Peter Hendy told the Transport Select Committee: “I’ve been in Network Rail for six years and we’re all scarred by the Great Western electrification – which was the project from hell because it was agreed largely originally over a weekend with no idea what its scope was and no idea of how much it cost.“That’s a really bad way of spending billions of pounds...