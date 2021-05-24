FirstGroup signs NRCs for South Western Railway and TransPennine Express
FirstGroup has agreed with the Department for Transport two National Rail Contracts for the SWR and TPE train operating companies, with a primary term of two years. FirstGroup plc has announced the agreement of National Rail Contracts (NRCs) with the Department for Transport (DfT) for its South Western Railway (SWR) and TransPennine Express (TPE) train operating companies. The new NRCs will commence on 30 May 2021, when the current Emergency Recovery Measures Agreements (ERMAs) come to an end.