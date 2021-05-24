newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Athens, GA

NE Ga notes: Madison Co Commissioners meet, UNG begins May classes

By Tim Bryant
Posted by 
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HVjJ2_0a91QvV000

Athens-Clarke County Commissioners hold a special session that is set for 4 o’clock this afternoon, and, after meeting virtually for almost of the past year, Commissioners will convene in person in the Gym at Lay Park in Athens.

There is an evening meeting of the Madison County Commission. It is a 6 o’clock session at the Government Complex in Danielsville.

It is back to class today at the University of North Georgia: UNG’s May session classes are underway this morning.

It was closed because of concerns about coronavirus. It is reopening now: the Corps of Engineers say its Hartwell Project Visitor’s Center is again open to the public. The facility on Lake Hartwell closed in March of last year.

The Gwinnett County government says that with coronavirus case counts in decline masks are no longer required in Gwinnett County government buildings.

960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
585
Followers
10K+
Post
99K+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, GA
Clarke County, GA
Government
County
Madison County, GA
Athens, GA
Government
Clarke County, GA
Education
Madison County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Education
County
Clarke County, GA
Local
Georgia Coronavirus
Gwinnett County, GA
Education
City
Athens, GA
Gwinnett County, GA
Government
County
Gwinnett County, GA
Athens, GA
Education
City
Danielsville, GA
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Government#Ung#Lake County#Closed Session#Special Session#Ne Ga#Madison Co Commissioners#Ung#The Corps Of Engineers#Lake Hartwell#March#Class Today#Coronavirus Case#Lay Park
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Madison County, GAmainstreetnews.com

Madison Co. BOC to meet May 24

Madison County commissioners will hold a special called meeting at 5 p.m., Monday, May 24 in the public meeting room of the county government complex to consider an appeal of the 2021 beer and wine license denial for Dogsboro LLC (Kwik Check). The BOC will then hold its regular meeting...
Clarke County, GAPosted by
WGAU

Athens-Clarke Co Public Works Director is retiring

Steve Decker is retiring as director of the Athens-Clarke County Transportation and Public Works Department: Decker tells Athens-Clarke County Manager Blaine Williams his last day on the job will be June 1. From the Athens-Clarke Co government website... Manager Blaine Williams appointed Decker as director in April 2020. Decker had...
Georgia StateWTGS

Chatham Co. leaders launch gang violence prevention commission

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Gangs are a problem that Georgia state lawmakers have been battling for years, even right here in Chatham County. Chatham County officials said they have taken a step in the right direction with a new gang prevention commission that targets young people before they get involved with gang activity.
Athens, GAwuga.org

Project RESET Aims to Stop Evictions

Athens-Clarke County Commissioners are considering a program aimed at keeping people facing eviction in their homes, as well as providing financial assistance to landlords. Commissioner Tim Denson is pushing for the creation of Project Reset. Project Reset started in Gwinnett County and has been duplicated in other areas in the...
Georgia StateGwinnett Daily Post

Clyde and Sandra Strickland endow PCOM Georgia scholarships for GCPS grads

Merging their faith with their passion for medicine and education, Gwinnett County philanthropists Clyde and Sandra Strickland recently established an endowed doctoral scholarship fund at PCOM Georgia. Through the fund, $5,000 scholarships will be awarded annually to three students, one from each doctoral program on the Suwanee campus, to include...
Athens, GAPosted by
WGAU

Morehead updates UGA budget

Gov. Brian P. Kemp signed the fiscal year 2022 budget into law on Monday, May 10. The budget, which was passed by the Georgia General Assembly on March 31, includes funding for major university capital projects and provides increased funding for the University System of Georgia. “I would like to...
Gwinnett County, GAOn Common Ground News

2021 Graduates

On Common Ground News is published daily by On Common Ground, Inc (OCGNEWS.COM). The newspaper serves DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale and Metro Atlanta. The opinions expressed by writers and contributors are not necessarily those of the publisher or the newspaper’s advertisers. No portion of this newspaper may be reproduced in any...
Athens, GABeaumont Enterprise

At Athens Varsity, answer to 'What'll ya have?' is bulldozer

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Chili dogs, onion rings and frosted orange milkshakes could soon be in shorter supply for students at the University of Georgia. The Athens Banner-Herald reports The Varsity has applied for permission to tear down its decades-old Athens location. Athens-Clarke Commissioner Melissa Link said the Gordy family,...
Georgia StateUnion-Recorder

Georgia reports 314 cases Monday

ATLANTA – Georgia saw an increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday by 314 cases, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. The state department recorded 890,581 confirmed cases. The state has reported 17,804 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, no change since the deaths reported the previous...
Georgia StateCBS 46

Suit: Georgia election law threatens voting, speech rights

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s sweeping new overhaul of election laws threatens the fundamental right to vote, freedom of speech and the separation of powers, according to a federal lawsuit filed Monday. The lawsuit against the secretary of state and the members of the State Election Board was filed in federal...
Georgia StateGwinnett Daily Post

State budget includes funding for poultry science complex at UGA

ATLANTA — When Gov. Brian Kemp signed the Fiscal Year 2022 budget for the state of Georgia, he secured $21.7 million for the construction of phase one of a new Poultry Science Complex on the University of Georgia’s Athens campus. The project will increase the size of the Department of...
Madison County, GAmainstreetnews.com

Industrial authority to meet May 25

The Madison County Industrial Development and Building Authority will meet at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, May 25. To attend the meeting virtually, email Lisa Nash at lnash@madisonco.us. Agenda items include:. •Review financials: March and April 2021. •Utility Director report: a) billing period report – April 2021, b) purchased and produced water...
Athens, GAPosted by
WGAU

UGA, A-CC update mask requirements after change in CDC guidelines

The University of Georgia says it is following the latest guidance from the CDC: masks are no longer required at UGA, not for those University faculty, staff, and students who have been vaccinated against coronavirus. Athens Mayor Kelly Girtz says enforcement of the Athens-Clarke County mask mandate had been suspended...
Madison County, GAmainstreetnews.com

Local officials speak at ‘state of county’ event

Local officials took the podium recently at Jackson EMC during the Madison County Chamber of Commerce’s annual “state-of-the-county” event. Last week, The Journal reported on updates by county commission chairman Todd Higdon, school superintendent Michael Williams and sheriff’s office captain Jimmy Patton. Here’s a look at what other speakers had...