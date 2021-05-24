newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

“Spiral: From the Book of Saw” tops North American box office for 2nd weekend in a row

power92chicago.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Spiral: From the Book of Saw,” the ninth and latest film in the Saw series, was once again No. 1 at the weekend box office with an estimated 4.55 million in earning during its second weekend of release. The Lionsgate’s R-rated film has grossed 15.82 million dollars in North America in 10 days after its initial release, pushing the franchise’s total to over 1 billion dollars at global box office.

www.power92chicago.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Minghella
Person
Samuel L Jackson
Person
Chris Rock
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spiral#Film#North American#Lionsgate#Tops#Global Box Office#Book
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
Moviesdailydead.com

Monte’s Take: SPIRAL: FROM THE BOOK OF SAW

In 2004, the genre film world of horror movies was crowded with depictions of the walking dead and seeing tremendous influence from Asia with long-haired ghosts frightening audiences in theaters and on home video. In October 2004, a film called Saw changed the scary movie landscape. It turned a low-budget, ultra-gory film about a murderer named Jigsaw who creates grotesque games of life or death into a horror tentpole, now one of the genres defining franchises.
Moviesbutwhythopodcast.com

REVIEW: ‘Spiral: From the Book of Saw’ Is Just What the Franchise Needed

I’m not going to lie; I tapped out of watching Saw films somewhere around five. The franchise that began with Leigh Whannell and James Wan‘s iconic film about morality and repercussions took a turn towards even more elaborate and gory scenes of punishment for varying ensemble casts. That said, when I saw the first trailer for Spiral: From the Book of Saw, the latest entry, I was ready to come back home to the franchise. The film is directed by Darren Lynn Bousman and written by Josh Stolberg and Pete Goldfinger. If Bousman sounds familiar, it’s because he directed installments two through four of the franchise. While the stellar marketing campaign had me intrigued, it was the film’s stars, Samuel L. Jackson and Chris Rock, that really got me excited.
New York City, NYPosted by
Daily News

Chris Rock’s ‘Saw’ film ‘Spiral’ leads weekend box office over previous winner ‘Wrath of Man’

The latest “Saw” movie was a cut above the rest at the domestic box office. “Spiral: From the Book of Saw” made $8.7 million during its debut weekend to lead all films from May 14-16, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The horror-thriller starring Chris Rock as a police detective investigating a string of disappearance and deaths played at 2,811 theaters during the three-day stretch. ...
Moviesrue-morgue.com

Movie Review: “SPIRAL: FROM THE BOOK OF SAW” only partially rewrites the formula

Starring Chris Rock, Max Minghella and Samuel L. Jackson. The notion of one of the screen and standup stage’s most outspoken comedians and the cinema’s baddest motherfucker shaking up the SAW series seemed like just the jolt the franchise needed when SPIRAL: FROM THE BOOK OF SAW was first announced. And yet it’s the old hand–director Darren Lynn Bousman, who helmed the second through fourth SAWs–who brings more to the table than the new blood.
MoviesPosted by
98.7 WFGR

‘Spiral: From the Book of Saw’ And ‘Army of the Dead’ Are Your Weekly Double Feature

This week we are checking out two new movies coming out in theaters. The first movie to check out this weekend is Spiral: From the Book of Saw, the next chapter in the Saw movie franchise. This movie stars Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson and follows the two as they try to uncover who this new Jigsaw killer is. And just like the original Saw movies, both Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson get caught up in a morbid game of cat and mouse.
Moviesvermilioncountyfirst.com

Box Office Rebound Slows With ‘Spiral’

Spiral: From the Book of Saw brought in $8.7 million domestically, well under the $150-$15 million expected. The horror flick stars Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson, and it’s the 6th No. 1 opening for a Saw film. Angelina Jolie‘s Those Who Wish Me Dead opened with $2.5 million.
MoviesPosted by
TheWrap

Does ‘Spiral: From the Book of Saw’ Have a Post-Credits Scene?

While the killer known as Jigsaw may have died all the way back in the third “Saw” movie, the franchise lives on with its ninth entry and second reboot attempt, “Spiral: From the Book of Saw.”. The previous reboot attempt, 2017’s “Jigsaw,” was not well received by anybody and will...
MoviesPosted by
defpen

21 Savage Delivers The Soundtrack For ‘Spiral: From The Book Of Saw’

This weekend will be a major movie weekend both online and at the theaters. From the comfort of home, movie fans can watch Army of the Dead with Dave Bautista or Omari Hardwick. For those interested in venturing out to the theaters, there is another major release on the horizon there as well. Led by Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson, the Saw franchise continues with the release of Spiral: From The Book Of Saw.
Movies411mania.com

411 Box Office Report: Spiral Opens At Mild #1 With $8.7 Million

There’s no better sign that things are returning to normal at the box office than a franchise revival opening at middling numbers, which is what we got this weekend with Spiral. The Chris Rock-led Saw revival film opened at #1 with $8.7 million, a touch below the $10 million to $15 million estimates that most analysts had it pegged at (and Lionsgate was hoping for). It’s not an awful start for the horror film considering the current state of movie theaters — we’re still at only about 37% capacity around the nation — but it’s also not quite the encouraging sign for the series that the studio was hoping for.
Moviesboxofficepro.com

WEEKEND BOX OFFICE: Spiral: From the Book of Saw Hacks Up No. 1 Debut w/ $8.72M; Angelina Jolie Thriller Those Who Wish Me Dead Takes 3rd w/ $2.8M

As vaccines continue to circulate and seating capacities ease in many areas of the country, the domestic box office is beginning to creep toward its fullest potential (or at least as close as it can come, given that nearly 40% of North American theaters remain shuttered) ahead of the summer blockbuster season that officially kicks off later this month. As expected, Spiral: From the Book of Saw led the crop of new releases with an estimated $8.73M from 2,811 theaters (including $1M from IMAX screens), making it the sixth installment in the long-running Saw series to debut in the top spot.
MoviesHollywoodChicago.com

Film Review: ‘Spiral: From the Book of Saw’ is a Horror Ouroboros Devouring Itself

CHICAGO – If you find yourself reading this review, you likely understand how much a film can influence society. Despite our best efforts, we don’t get to decide how or why something gets added to our zeitgeist. Its staying power can extend to anything from a character, an ideology, or even a quote. The effect is so strong that even a small sentence is enough to trigger certain feelings in your brain. So if I told you, “I want to play a game,” there is a high chance that your mind read that in a low and sinister voice. There is even a very good chance that once you saw that line, you read it out loud with the best Jigsaw impersonation you could muster. (Don’t lie, I know you did.)
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Spiral: From The Book Of Saw Wins The Box Office As Angelina Jolie's Those Who Wish Me Dead Provides Little Competition

Since launching in 2004, the Saw franchise has never stayed away for a long time. Sure, 2010's entry in the series is subtitled The Final Chapter (after being dubbed Saw 3D theatrically), but Lionsgate orchestrated a 10th anniversary re-release of the original in 2014; produced and distributed another sequel in 2017 with Michael and Peter Spierig's Jigsaw; and have now put out Darren Lynn Bousman's Spiral: From The Book Of Saw. And while the box office numbers put up by the films definitely aren't what they used to be, the latest title has been able to top the domestic charts in its opening weekend.
MoviesEureka Times-Standard

Movie Review: ‘Spiral: From the Book of Saw’ is solid if unspectacular

Admittedly, I’m making this assessment with anything close to real confidence. At some point years ago, I watched 2004 hit psychological horror film “Saw.” While I didn’t think it was bad exactly, I can’t say that I in any way enjoyed the affair characterized by unpleasant choices — involving hacksaws or otherwise — offered by the Jigsaw Killer to his victims.