It took 15 innings, but the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns picked up a big 4-3 game one victory against the UT-Arlington Mavericks. The win improved Louisiana's record to 27-20 and 10-9 in Sun Belt Conference play this season. They have won four-straight games and are now in sole possession of second place in the Sun Belt West Division. They are one game behind the Mavericks for the division lead.