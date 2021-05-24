France’s autonomous regional train prototype begins operation testing

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleSNCF and its partners have begun testing a modified Regio 2N regional train as a prototype autonomous regional train for France’s rail network. Two and a half years after a consortium was launched to develop the prototype of an autonomous regional train in France, SNCF and its partners Alstom, Bosch, Spirops, Thales and the Railenium Technology Research Institute have put their test train into operation.

