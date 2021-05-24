France’s autonomous regional train prototype begins operation testing

As the bank holiday weekend begins, rail travellers between England and Scotland are scrambling for space on long-distance services. In response to the coronavirus pandemic, there are strict limits on passengers on each train. London North Eastern Railway (LNER) is showing “no seats available” for any East Coast main line train northbound before Saturday evening – when passengers are warned “trains will be very busy”. LNER links King's Cross station in the capital with Yorkshire, northeast England and Scotland.All seats on Sunday, northbound and southbound, are sold out until the evening.A spokesperson for the train operator said: “The safety...