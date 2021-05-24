Moneybagg Yo’s “A Gangsta’s Pain” tops U.S. album chart

The 29-year-old Memphis rapper, Moneybagg Yo, drops his 4th studio album on April 23rd, 2021. The highly-anticipated project “A Gangsta’s Pain” consists of 22 tracks, making it a 51 minute listen. Some of his features include Pharrell, Jhené Aiko, Lil Durk, Polo G and more. Moneybagg is known for his slick word play and transparency when it comes to his lifestyle. His first single of 2021 titled “Time Today”, came out in early February. Subsequently, the song went RIAA Certified Gold in 53 days and is also track No. 9 on the new album. Bagg teases fans with another single in late March called “Hard for the Next” which features Future. In total, he has 10 Hot 100 Songs, has been on the Artist 100 Chart for 48 weeks and is currently ranked No. 43 according to Billboard.