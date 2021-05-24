newsbreak-logo
Moneybagg Yo’s “A Gangsta’s Pain” tops U.S. album chart

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRapper Moneybagg Yo’s A Gangsta’s Pain is the No. 1 album on this week’s Billboard 200 chart. Coming in at No. 2 is Dangerous: The Double Album, followed by DJ Khaled’s Khaled Khaled at No. 3, Justin Bieber’s Justice at No. 4 and Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia at No. 5.

