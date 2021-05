The worlds first barge-to-ship methanol bunkering operation took place in the Port of Rotterdam. All the companies involved in the bunkering demonstration said that they believed it provided further evidence of methanol as a low emission, safe, and simple to handle clean fuel that offers a future-proof pathway to a low-carbon future. Liquid at ambient temperature and miscible in water, methanol produces up to 15 percent lower carbon emissions during combustion than traditional fuel oil and is MARPOL Annex VI compliant for SOx emissions, particulate matter, and Tier III NOx emissions.