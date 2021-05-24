Experiments & Concepts

The Blues is one of the few genres of modern music which isn’t completely in thrall to the Cult of Youth and there might even be a view that older is better among its practitioners. Indeed, the likes of John Lee Hooker and RL Burnside, to name only a couple, were still turning out fine tunes at ages when anyone else might have hung up their guitars and dedicated the rest of their lives to relaxing with some fine malt whisky. Likewise, ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons, at the fine old age of 71 summers, clearly has no thoughts of calling time on the boogie just yet and that’s a fine thing, as his third solo album, Hardware has plenty on it to keep fans very happy.