Music

Experiments & Concepts

By Tom King
939thegame.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe continue our look back at the music of 50 years ago……. The trio of Emerson, Lake & Palmer had played their first live gigs in late summer of 1970 (a breakout at the Isle Of Wight Festival) and while touring for the rest of that year, were putting some concepts together for their second album. Greg Lake didn’t particularly like Keith Emerson’ idea for a long form concept for side one of the LP. He threatened to leave the group but finally was convinced to stay and write the lyrics which turned out to be a science-fiction themed 20 minute opus about a armadillio shaped tank and it’s battle with a manticore. Yeah, alot of pot smoked it would seem.

Greg Lake
Keith Emerson
#Blues#Isle Of Wight Festival#Lyrics#Emerson Lake Palmer#Elp#Experiments#Band#Manticore#Rocks
