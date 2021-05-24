newsbreak-logo
Mark Kelly condemns vandalism at Gabby Giffords’s synagogue

By Marc Rod
jewishinsider.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) condemned the vandalism at Tucson’s Congregation Chaverim — where his wife, former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, (D-AZ) is a member — in a statement to Jewish Insider on Friday. “This act of vandalism in Tucson is personal for Gabby and me. We continue to keep Arizona’s Jewish...

jewishinsider.com
