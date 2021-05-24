newsbreak-logo
One of the best PS5 features is now available on PC

By Adam Vjestica
Posted by 
TechRadar
TechRadar
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One of the best PS5 features can now be experienced on PC for the very first time if you own Sony’s clever DualSense controller and a copy of Metro Exodus: Enhanced Edition. A recent patch for the game enabled support for the DualSense controller’s haptic feedback and adaptive triggers if you’re playing the game in wired mode, which creates resistance when firing weapons and helps add an extra layer of immersion for players to enjoy.

