Environment

Cooler weather to start the week

fox61.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter temperatures soared into the upper 80s yesterday, we're only topping out near 70° today and tomorrow. Then we're back to the 80s on Wednesday.

www.fox61.com
westernmassnews.com

Pick of the Week Today, Cooler and Unsettled Memorial Day Weekend

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A line of potent thunderstorms moved through Western Mass Wednesday evening, bringing heavy rain, a lot of lightning and some strong wind gusts to many. Light shower activity lingered into the early morning hours today but has given way to beautiful conditions for Thursday. Now that...
Posted by
92.7 WOBM

NJ weather: Sunny, warm, and less humid Thursday – not so nice this weekend

Wednesday evening’s thunderstorms were just as noisy and wet as expected. Parts of New Jersey saw more rain in an hour than they saw across the first 25 days of May!. While Thursday looks fantastic, we are eyeing another storm system and the likelihood of wet weather arriving Friday. Unfortunately, raindrops, clouds, and miserably cool temperatures will impact part of the Memorial Day Weekend. I have to be honest - our weather is going to be pretty lousy on Saturday. And probably Sunday too. But Memorial Day Monday will hopefully become the bright spot of the holiday weekend.
BBC

Weather for the Week Ahead

Please turn on JavaScript. Media requires JavaScript to play. Temperatures are set to rise over the Bank holiday weekend but will this trend continue through the first week of June as we move into meteorological summer. Stav Danaos takes a look.
WTVQ

Storms to end the week, cooler temperatures this weekend

Our next round of rain and storms move in early Friday morning and sticking with us throughout the day. Not expecting severe weather, however, a few stronger storms could produce heavy rain and gusty winds. A big cool down on Saturday with highs in the low 60s and they may be a little generous, especially if cloud cover holds strong. Memorial Day Weekend will be mainly dry with the exception of a few showers early Saturday. Back to the middle 70s by Memorial Day. -Meteorologist Chelsea Smith.
WDBJ7.com

Quiet today with a few strong storms Friday

FRIDAY - SATURDAY. We’ll finally get a decent chance of a more widespread rain shower event Friday as a low pressure system moves east into our region. There is an increasing chance for a few strong to severe thunderstorms Friday as well. The Storm Prediction Center has placed our entire area under a Marginal Risk of severe thunderstorms Friday afternoon. The main threat with any storms would be heavy rainfall, strong gusty wind and also an isolated pockets of hail. Remain weather aware Friday.
Posted by
105.7 The Hawk

NJ weather: Sunny, warm, and less humid Thursday – not so nice this weekend

Posted by
WPG Talk Radio

NJ weather: Sunny, warm, and less humid Thursday – not so nice this weekend

nbc15.com

Showers Cap off the Week; Sunshine breaks out for the Weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Scattered showers lit up SkyTracker HD all afternoon. As low-pressure passes by to the South, stiff Northeasterly winds have brought in cooler air for the region. Temperatures have struggled to make it out of the 40s. Rain will continue through the overnight as the low cycles by to our South.
Bowling Green, KYWBKO

Warming up before we really cool down this holiday weekend!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a wet and cooler Wednesday, our Thursday will feature fog, warmer air and isolated showers and storms possible. This morning we start off with areas of patchy, dense fog with visibility less than a quarter of a mile at times! Take plenty of time getting to your destination and don’t forget to have your low beams on as it can be difficult to travel in fog this dense! The fog will lift and burn off later this morning as skies will become partly cloudy. Much warmer air moves in as high temperatures will jump right back in the mid 80s and light south winds! The daytime heating plus the moisture in the region will help spark a few isolated showers and storms this afternoon and evening; otherwise today will be drier compared to yesterday and tomorrow. Any storm that does develop in the evening and overnight could contain gusty winds along with lightning and thunder.
Posted by
94.3 The Point

NJ weather: Sunny, warm, and less humid Thursday – not so nice this weekend

Posted by
News/Talk KFYO

Another Round of Severe Weather Possible on Thursday

For the fourth consecutive day this week, Lubbock and the South Plains will be expecting another round of severe weather. Thursday's outlook from the Storm Prediction Center puts Lubbock and the eastern South Plains in the 'Enhanced' risk area for severe weather. The main risks for today: winds above 70 mph, hail above 2" inches in diameter, and possible tornadoes.
Posted by
Awesome 98

Another Round of Severe Weather Possible on Thursday

For the fourth consecutive day this week, Lubbock and the South Plains will be expecting another round of severe weather. Thursday's outlook from the Storm Prediction Center puts Lubbock and the eastern South Plains in the 'Enhanced' risk area for severe weather. The main risks for today: winds above 70 mph, hail above 2" inches in diameter, and possible tornadoes.