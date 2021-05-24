newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

Applications for Louisiana Gator Harvest Being Taken Now

By Bruce Mikells
Posted by 
Kiss Country 93.7
Kiss Country 93.7
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

My first-hand knowledge of alligator hunting is all based on the television show Swamp People. I have been a fairly faithful fan of the show for several years now and when I see how the professionals struggle sometimes with the large reptiles, I am pretty sure an alligator hunt that involved me would wind up in what many would describe as an "unfortunate outcome". It would probably be the only time an alligator had ever taken the gun from the hunter and turned the tables.

mykisscountry937.com
Kiss Country 93.7

Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport, LA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
564K+
Views
ABOUT

Kiss Country 93.7 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
State
Louisiana State
Louisiana State
Louisiana Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ladies And Gentlemen#Alligators#Alligator Hunting#Harvest Time#Gators#Swamp#Army Corps Of Engineers#Reptiles#Wildlife Management#Meat#Public Lands#Application#Engineers Property#Gun#Tags
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Pets
Related
Louisiana StateL'Observateur

Turkey harvest during 2021 Louisiana season down almost 11% from 2020, LDWF Reports

The 2021 turkey harvest in Louisiana was down almost 11 percent from 2020 and the culprit was likely heavy spring rains that plagued the state for much of the season, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) Small Game Program Manager Cody Cedotal said. A total of 1,886 birds were harvested during the 2021 season, based on turkey tag validation data, down from 2,117 in 2020.
Louisiana Stateharrisondaily.com

Louisiana gator swaps swamp life for Texas beach getaway

PADRE ISLAND NATIONAL SEASHORE, Texas (AP) — A young alligator traced to the Louisiana bayous traded swamp scum for a sandy Padre Island beach in South Texas. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you...
Louisiana Statewbrz.com

Louisiana alligator found on Texas beach, taken for rehabilitation

MALAQUITE BEACH, Tx. - A Louisiana alligator was found on a Texas beach Monday, hundreds of miles away from its natural environment. Padre Island National Seashore agents identified the alligator's home state by a tail notch and tags found on its feet. After consulting with the Texas Parks and Wildlife...
Kiss Country 93.7

Louisiana’s Free Fishing Weekend Slated For June 12 and 13

I recently was reminded by Takemefishing.org that very soon America's favorite past time, fishing, will be absolutely free to enjoy for an entire weekend, and that weekend is merely a couple weeks off. As part of the celebration of National Fishing and Boating Week which comes around June 5 -13,...
Animalsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Alligators on the move

The American alligator, an important part of Florida’s wetland habitats, is a conservation success story. Florida has a healthy and stable alligator population, which is estimated at 1.3 million. They are found in all 67 counties in Florida. Warm spring weather means alligators’ metabolism increases and they begin moving around more as they seek food.
Animalsoilcity.news

Pre-baiting begins for grizzly study in Yellowstone

Pre-baiting has begun in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, an important step in an ongoing effort to monitor grizzly bear populations. According to a statement from the Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team, they monitor the grizzly population as required under the Endangered Species Act. “Biologists with the Interagency Grizzly Bear Study...
Louisiana StateOutdoor Life

Louisiana Angler Catches Rare “White” Blue Catfish

Blue catfish are supposed to be, well, blue, but Katie Purvis Johns of Denham Springs, Louisiana, landed a rare all-white blue catfish at the Bonnet Carré Spillway April 24, near New Orleans. Johns hooked the heavyweight leucistic cat while fishing with her husband Eric and daughter Sophia, according to Louisiana...
Louisiana StatePosted by
Kiss Country 93.7

Healthy Eating Tips for Louisiana Residents

If you are trying to eat healthy, you know that is really tough in Louisiana. We are surrounded by some of the best restaurants in the world. The food in the bayou state is second to none. But we all know many of those wonderful dishes we love so much like gumbo, crawfish etouffee and jambalaya are just not on the list of healthy foods.
Animalscapitalpress.com

Environmentalist wolf petition does not specify ideal population levels

The environmental groups that petitioned the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service May 26 to restore Endangered Species Act protection to gray wolves in the Northern Rockies say new laws in Idaho and Montana could allow the over-harvest of the animals. The Center for Biological Diversity, the Humane Society of the...
Louisiana StatePosted by
Kiss Country 93.7

Louisiana Residents Battle Online Over What Goes Into a Roux

As a rule, I have found the people of the great state of Louisiana to be quite accomodating and friendly. In fact, most people in Louisiana are just downright jovial most of the time. But if what I am reading from the online repository of ideas, images, and interesting thoughts known as Reddit is for real we could be on the cusp of a major culinary battle.
AnimalsPosted by
IBTimes

11-Foot-Long Alligator Leaps Out Of Water, Chases Man Fishing In Lake [Video]

A man fishing in Florida had a close call with death when a massive crocodile suddenly emerged out of the water and chased him. The video of the incident was shared on YouTube on May 8 and went viral within days. Tommy Lee shared the video of him scampering down a narrow path with trees on both sides as the reptile chased him down. The man was fishing for tarpons in the Everglades when the alligator charged at him. A camera that was attached to Lee's body captured the horrific moment.
Agricultureaustinnews.net

Gulf Menhaden Harvesters Oppose Legislation That Threatens Louisiana Jobs

Sustainable Fishery Is Under Assault from Special Interest Groups. BATON ROUGE, LA / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / Gulf members of the Menhaden Fisheries Coalition (MFC) are strongly opposed to Louisiana H.B. 535, which would ban menhaden vessels from fishing within half a mile of the entire Louisiana coast, 1 mile off of specific areas, and 3 miles off of Grand Isle. This legislation presents a threat to coastal Louisiana jobs, yet has no observed scientific or environmental justification.