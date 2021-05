As May goes on, we get closer to the first anniversary of a landmark moment in this generation’s history - the summer that the world woke up to racism. The murder of US father George Floyd by white police officer Derek Chauvin on 25th May 2020 triggered a global acknowledgement of inequality for Black people, in America and beyond. Perhaps it was its capture on video, and the near-immediate global spreading of the footage, but the tragic event shook the world in a way that hasn’t been seen before.