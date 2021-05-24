Why Mercedes' Monaco strategy was always destined to fail — MPH

Max Verstappen leads the world championship for the first time in his career after an immaculate victory drive in the Monaco Grand Prix. Given the performance traits of his Red Bull and the Mercedes, he was the logical favourite coming in: the Red Bull has more low-speed downforce and switches on its tyres faster. It might not have worked out like that at all – because there was a car which could seemingly do those things even better than the Red Bull. But Charles Leclerc’s pole-setting Ferrari couldn’t take the start and his accident in the dying moments of qualifying had denied the other Ferrari of Carlos Sainz his own pole and victory bid.