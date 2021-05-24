newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Premier League 2020-21 review: matches of the season

The Guardian
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to the Guardian’s review of the 2020-21 Premier League season. We have nominated some contenders for this category to get the discussion going. You can offer your suggestions below the line …. Aston Villa 7-2 Liverpool, 4 October. This was the Sunday it appeared the Premier League was embracing...

www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jürgen Klopp
Person
Jack Grealish
Person
Roy Keane
Person
Sam Allardyce
Person
Fabián Balbuena
Person
Matheus Pereira
Person
David Moyes
Person
Ollie Watkins
Person
Phil Foden
Person
José Mourinho
Person
Alisson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Premier League#Leicester#Guardian#Arsenal 3 1#Southampton#The Champions League#Chelsea 1 0#City#Premier League Silliness#Keynote Matches#Manchester City Fans#Managing West Brom#Saints#Fresh Mourinho Tributes#Stamford Bridge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Premier LeagueDeadspin

Alisson goal saves Liverpool’s season - yes, he’s the goalkeeper

Whether barely scraping into a Champions League place while leaking buckets of oil after the heights of their last two seasons is really “saving” Liverpool’s season is an open question. And there’s a more than fair argument that after their owners were one of the main drivers of the diabolical, Mr. Burns-level greedy, and ultimately incompetently-handled Super League Liverpool deserve to finish outside the top four. But that’s where the team finds itself, and the difference between not having Champions League income and having it is still massive and can point a club in massively different directions.
Premier LeagueFrankfort Times

Southampton beats already-relegated Fulham 3-1 in EPL

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Nathan Tella scored his first goal for Southampton in a 3-1 win over already-relegated Fulham in the English Premier League on Saturday. The midfielder came off the bench to net the second while Fulham’s consolation came from 18-year-old Fabio Carvalho scoring his first goal for the London club.
SoccerTraverse City Record-Eagle

English FA Cup Champions

1875—Royal Engineers 2, Old Etonians 0 (after 1-1 draw) 1876—Wanderers 3, Old Etonians 0 (after 1-1 draw) 1886—Blackburn 2, West Bromwich Albion 0 (after 0-0 draw) 1889—Preston North End 3, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0. 1890—Blackburn 6, Sheffield Wednesday 1. 1891—Blackburn 3, Notts County 1. 1892—West Bromwich Albion 3, Everton 2. 1893—Wolverhampton...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Southampton winger Tella proud sharing a pitch with Walcott

Southampton goalscorer Nathan Tella is proud sharing a pitch with Theo Walcott. Tella scoured and laid on an assist for Walcott in victory over Fulham on Saturday. "He's someone I looked up to when I was young, and signing my scholarship I was looking at him and the way he plays and I wanted to have a career like him," said Tella.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Leno reveals Arsenal teammates hate facing 'bitter' Chelsea defender Rudiger

Bernd Leno has revealed his Arsenal teammates hate playing against Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger. Leno and Rudiger will team up together this summer when Germany participate in the European Championships. Asked by Sport1 which national team members were awkward opponents, Leno replied: "Timo Werner is also a disgusting player because...
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Hasenhuttl makes bold Minamino claim after Klopp’s comments

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has offered a surprising verdict on Liverpool loanee Takumi Minamino. Jurgen Klopp, in his pre-match programme notes ahead of the Reds’ clash with the Saints earlier this month, said the Japan international is an ‘important’ player for his side. Hasenhuttl has now seemingly suggested Minamino is...
Tribal Football

REVEALED: Barcelona threaten Man Utd long-term plans for Russian whiz Sergey Pinyaev

Barcelona are threatening to trump Manchester United for Russian superkid Sergey Pinyaev. Now 16, the exciting attacking talent is tied to Chertanovo and has had several 'internships' with United's academy over the past two years. However, Sport-Express says Barca are now in contact and aiming to sign Pinyaev. Barca intend...
tbrfootball.com

Ralph Hasenhuttl keen for Southampton to complete loan transfer of £20m Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek

According to the Express, Ralph Hasenhuttl is keen to see Southampton sign Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek on loan with a view to making the move permanent next summer. Hasenhuttl had sought to acquire the Blues talent a year ago but missed out to Fulham, with whom the 25-year-old has been relegated from the Premier League as a key aspect of Scott Parker’s side.
Premier Leagueledburyreporter.co.uk

Nathan Tella scores first Southampton goal in victory over Fulham

Nathan Tella scored his first goal for Southampton in the 3-1 win over already-relegated Fulham in the Premier League. The 21-year-old came off the bench to net Saints’ second while Fulham’s consolation came from 18-year-old Fabio Carvalho, his maiden goal for the Cottagers. Southampton took the lead in the first...
SoccerRotowire

FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday EPL Targets

MATCHES (ET) 2:00 pm: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Manchester City. Bruno Fernandes, MUN v. FUL ($23): I believe Manchester United will play their regulars in front of their fans and then rest a few guys over the weekend with an eye toward the Europa League final. That makes Fernandes an easy pick no matter the format. He's scored at least 26 fantasy points in each of his last four starts and had a floor of 16 points in the first meeting against Fulham. The bonus in this game is that Fulham aren't playing as well as that prior matchup, as they've given up multiple goals in six of their last eight matches and Scott Parker started giving minutes to teenagers last game. With fans, I think United will be pumped to rack up goals and Fernandes makes the most sense on that front, as he continually shoots from distance and takes most set pieces. The question is if you should stack him with any of his teammates because if they end up scoring three or four goals, that could decide a GPP. I'd probably consider Mason Greenwood ($17) ahead of Marcus Rashford ($20), mainly because he's in form and doesn't have a nagging ankle issue, while Edinson Cavani ($17) is goal or bust. Paul Pogba ($13) is at a discount despite playing on the wing in recent matches, leading to potential upside. On the other side, Ademola Lookman ($13) is a value play and Ivan Cavaleiro ($16) may be too expensive for this matchup.
Premier LeagueNBC Sports

Southampton – Fulham, stream live! How to watch, odds, prediction

A match that could’ve been a relegation six-pointer will instead see Che Adams, Danny Ings, and Southampton build for another Premier League season against relegated Fulham (Watch live at 10am ET Saturday on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com). Adams and Ings starred in Saints’ 3-1 defeat of Crystal Palace last...
Premier LeagueNBC Sports

Three things we learned from Southampton – Fulham

SOUTHAMPTON — In the rain and sun at St Mary’s, Southampton eased past Fulham as they continue to finish the season strong. Che Adams set Saints on their way against already-relegated Fulham, while the superb Nathan Tella then added a second (his first-ever goal) off the bench and set up fellow sub Theo Walcott for a third as Saints secured consecutive wins for the first time since December.
Premier Leaguetbrfootball.com

Report: Spurs and Everton want Danny Ings; could cost £30m

Tottenham Hotspur and Everton are just two of the Premier League sides the Sunday Mirror (16/5; page 73) has claimed are interested in Southampton striker Danny Ings. Ings’s future on the south coast remains uncertain. As noted by the Sunday Mirror, his contract with the Saints expires at the end of next season.