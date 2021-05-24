Premier League 2020-21 review: matches of the season

MATCHES (ET) 2:00 pm: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Manchester City. Bruno Fernandes, MUN v. FUL ($23): I believe Manchester United will play their regulars in front of their fans and then rest a few guys over the weekend with an eye toward the Europa League final. That makes Fernandes an easy pick no matter the format. He's scored at least 26 fantasy points in each of his last four starts and had a floor of 16 points in the first meeting against Fulham. The bonus in this game is that Fulham aren't playing as well as that prior matchup, as they've given up multiple goals in six of their last eight matches and Scott Parker started giving minutes to teenagers last game. With fans, I think United will be pumped to rack up goals and Fernandes makes the most sense on that front, as he continually shoots from distance and takes most set pieces. The question is if you should stack him with any of his teammates because if they end up scoring three or four goals, that could decide a GPP. I'd probably consider Mason Greenwood ($17) ahead of Marcus Rashford ($20), mainly because he's in form and doesn't have a nagging ankle issue, while Edinson Cavani ($17) is goal or bust. Paul Pogba ($13) is at a discount despite playing on the wing in recent matches, leading to potential upside. On the other side, Ademola Lookman ($13) is a value play and Ivan Cavaleiro ($16) may be too expensive for this matchup.