Not forgotten: Arika Hall's family seek to have missing Canton woman declared dead
Arika Hall's family crammed into attorney Mary Lou Sekula's home office in Louisville. Everyone was there, jammed in front of a laptop. Her mom, Renee Adams, and her husband, Bill, a Canton police detective. Her older sister, Ashley Collins. Her younger sister, Chloe. And Sekula, who represented the family for that virtual hearing (due to COVID-19 policies) Wednesday in front of Stark County Probate Judge Dixie Park.www.indeonline.com